The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) yesterday certified the Fiscal Plan 2022 for the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), which provides for a budget slash of $94 million, as well as increased tuition costs.

In defiance of the document approved yesterday and that will govern the fiscal operations of the island's main university system, the Governing Board of the UPR approved its next budget in draft without considering the fiscal entity's budget cut.

Yesterday was the 27th public meeting of the Oversight Board and the first held virtually since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entity certified the fiscal plan for the UPR despite opposition from Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and two FOMB members: Antonio Medina and Justin Peterson.

The remaining members of the Oversight Board favored the plan under the premise that they have required other measures in the past four years that the UPR did not implement.

Mayda Velasco, vice president of the UPR's Governing Board, contested that the institution has complied with 76 percent of the measures imposed by the federally-appointed entity.

"I understand that we have done what is required to meet your demands, but we cannot afford to cut this additional $94 million. The cut, as proposed, not only puts the university at risk of losing funds that we can receive from the government, but also limits our ability to carry out all the transformations at the administrative and academic level, such as in research," Velasco argued.

FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko explained that the $94 million slash that they promote goes directly to non-teaching operating expenses, as well as to the pension plan, which needs to be reformed. She underscored that the decrease in funds will not affect in any way the provision of services or the education provided.

This is not the first significant budget cut that the UPR has received. Over the past four fiscal years, the university has faced a decline of $333 million, which represents about 40 percent of the funds allocated by the central government to the institution. With the additional $94 million, the total reduction will amount to roughly $427 million.

The fiscal plan requires the implementation of reforms in the pension fund, which will mean a reduction of $40 million in university spending. It also establishes the savings of $7 million in non-academic payroll through the consolidation of administrative offices between campuses, and provides to raise $50 million in income through increases in tuition at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increased positions and the arrival of more federal allocations for research, among others.

According to Jaresko, all these items offset the $94 million adjustment.

Pierluisi voiced his opposition to the UPR fiscal plan. He assured that he is concerned about the impact that the reduction in funds may have on the operation of the 11 university campuses and pointed out that he does not agree with continuing to increase the cost of tuition.

"I'm concerned about tuition increases. Right now, the costs of the UPR are comparable to private universities. You cannot continue to increase tuition. We must take into account what our market is," the governor said.

He affirmed that with the approval of the fiscal plan, the board is intervening with the government's public policy, which has the UPR as a priority. He further argued that the regulatory body should limit itself to making recommendations rather than imposing changes and adjustments. “I have a different vision. I respect the fiscal and administrative autonomy of the UPR," he added.

To the position expressed by Pierluisi, Board member Andrew Biggs responded that for the past four years, the regulator has been recommending a series of structural reforms for the UPR that have not been fully implemented.

However, members Medina and Peterson —both named by then-President Donald Trump—, also voiced their opposition to the approved plan. Both agreed that the document envisions cutting a lot of money in a very short time.

In addition, Peterson affirmed that the UPR is "indispensable" for Puerto Rico's economic growth. He said he is concerned that the Oversight Board's only vision is to get out of the bankruptcy instead of focusing on the island's economic development. While he agreed that he believed in implementing reforms, he argued that Puerto Rico needs a strong public university system to achieve prosperity, and that these cuts are detrimental.

Hikes Tuition Costs

The approved fiscal plan projects income growth for the institution through increased tuition. For undergraduates, the credit will be increased to $145 each for Fiscal Year 2022, and $157 for FY 2023. At postgraduate level, master's credits will have an increase, but will reportedly remain lower than private university tuitions; while, as informed, credits for doctorate degrees will cost about half of the cost in U.S. public universities.

Jaresko stated that the cost of tuition at the UPR "is not similar" to that of universities in the U.S. mainland, stating that they are "relatively low" by comparison with private universities on the island and "far below" U.S. universities.

Jannell Santana, president of the Brotherhood of Exempt Non-Teaching Employees (Heend by its Spanish acronym) of the UPR, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that “although the board says no, the $ 94 million cut will cause the dismissal of not only non-teaching personnel, but also of many professors."

"With these cuts, which in total will exceed $400 million, it is impossible for the university to maintain the same academic offer, the same staff of employees and the same staff of professors," Santana explained.

As for slashes to the UPR's retirement system —for which the FOMB requested that the defined benefit plan be eliminated and switched to a 401(k)-like retirement plan—, Santana opined that it is a whim. "Our system is solid, investments are solid and those investments are nurtured. We do not support a reform of our retirement," she stated.

At the public meeting, the board also approved the fiscal plans for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), the Industrial Development Co., the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina) and the Public Corporation for the Supervision and Insurance of Cooperatives of Puerto Rico (Cossec). These, unlike that of the UPR, were certified unanimously.