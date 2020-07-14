The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) announced to day an allocation of over $14 million in additional federal funds for 74 projects as part of Puerto Rico's recovery and rebuilding process from Hurricane Maria.
Of the funds awarded between July 3 to 9, 65 allocations will go towards permanent construction projects throughout the island.
The most recent allocations include the approval of a key project for architectural and engineering design by more than $601,000 to the Ports Authority. This technical evaluation will facilitate the initial phase of the repair of two piers where nearly 500,000 passengers disembarked last year.
"It will be very useful for the Ports [Authority], as it will help accelerate the studies and designs necessary to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Maria to Pan American Docks 1 and 2 on Isla Grande, essential for our future cruise operation," said Joel Pizá, executive director of the Ports Authority.
In addition, just over $1.9 million were approved for Isabela in order to repair the municipality's security cameras and three recreational facilities. Part of the funds is directed to replace 26 cameras of the municipality's surveillance system in order to strengthen the security of its more than 45,000 residents.
The most recently approved grants are broken down as follows:
- Over $5 million to repair parks and recreational installations.
- Nearly $4 million to repair roads and bridges.
- Nearly $3 million to repair public buildings and equipment.
- Over $1 million for emergency measures.
- Over $824,000 for administrative expenses of municipalities and government agencies.
- Over $238,000 for debris removal.
- Over $141,000 for public services.
- Nearly $115,000 for water control facilities.
To date, over $7 billion have been disbursed to Puerto Rico as part of FEMA's public assistance program.
