The Puerto Rico government announced today a federal approval of more than $12.8 billion to rebuild the electric power system and schools, as informed today, September 18, at a press conference.
The funds would be allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"There has to be trust. There has to be continuity. Because when there is teamwork, we have these great achievements. And this is teamwork," said Gov. Wanda Vázquez, who repeatedly expressed her gratitude to U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
Of the funds approved, over $10.5 billion will be assigned for the energy sector, while nearly $2.3 billion will be destined to fix school structures.
"Picture new substations, new, rebuilt substations. We have the opportunities and resources to make a new Puerto Rico," Vázquez asserted.
As informed, the funds may be used to improve generation plants, transmission and distribution lines, substations, hydroelectric dams, sedimentation dredging, office buildings, and technology and communication systems, as well as the repair and reconstruction of schools.
According to Vázquez, this is "the largest approval in FEMA history." Also president at the press conference were Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, and Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR), Puerto Rico's resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress.
