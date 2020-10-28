The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) -in coordination with the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3)- allocated over $26.2 million for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) to install a combined cycle generation plant in Palo Seco and to acquire 11 gas turbines for five additional facilities.
The allocation is issued under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) and the funds are aimed at financing the phases of engineering and installation design.
"Mitigation is essential for the successful recovery of the island and to face disasters in the future. These funds help reduce the effects of natural events that affect our communities," said José Baquero Tirado, the federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
With $13.5 million, the Palo Seco design will help minimize economic losses by reducing recovery time in the event of power outages. Currently, the facility located in Toa Baja has an operating capacity of approximately 343 megawatts.
The works to be carried out represent an increase in capacity to more than 700 megawatts, which will benefit 1.5 million Prepa clients on the island.
Moreover, $12.7 million were allocated for the design of 11 gas turbines to be installed in Prepa's plants in Vega Baja, Daguao, Yabucoa, Jobos, and Palo Seco. It was established that these turbines will provide redundancy and help strengthen the resilience of the current electrical grid during emergencies.
“This engineering and design phase allows Prepa to begin the first projects that will allow a more resilient electrical system against atmospheric events. We continue to work together with our peers to achieve the allocation of funds and, more importantly, the execution of these for the service of our clients," said Prepa's acting executive director, Efran Paredes Maisonet.
After the initial design phase, additional funds could be awarded for the construction of both projects. The goal of the HMDP is to ensure that the opportunity to take critical mitigation actions to reduce loss of life and property in future disasters is not lost during post-disaster reconstruction.
To date, the HMGP has financed over $52 million after hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
"Our electrical power system has suffered significant damage from the natural events we have experienced. With federal allocations to rebuild the island and with funds allocated for risk mitigation, we will be able to develop a system that can withstand or suffer less damage in the event of future disasters," COR3 Executive Director Ottmar Chávez stated.
