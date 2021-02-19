The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved a second grant to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PRPA) of $8,560,370 as part of a new round of the entity's Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.
"This new grant will provide financial relief for nine PRPA airports to face the COVID-19 public health emergency. This includes the international airports of Aguadilla and Ponce, and the regional airports of Isla Grande, Arecibo, Ceiba, Humacao, Culebra, Vieques, and Mayagüez. It should be noted that these funds are only to cover operating expenses and not to carry out capital improvement projects. I appreciate the hard work done by the Ports team to obtain these new funds, and to the FAA for their approval," said Joel Pizá Batiz, executive director of the PRPA.
The Ports official explained that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the PRPA's revenues between March 2020 and January 2021 is estimated at roughly $26 million.
On Dec. 27, 2020, the then-President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed House Resolution 133 into law, which granted an additional $2 billion in funds to be distributed as grants among eligible airports impacted by the COVID-19 impact in the U.S. mainland and its territories.
According to the official, “this new grant will certainly help us to resume commercial flights at the Aguadilla and Ponce airports as of April 1, through the use of technology and the implementation of the proper protocols, in order to ensure the health of travelers, visitors and employees who work in these facilities, helping to boost their economic development."
