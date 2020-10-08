The president of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB), Edison Avilés Deliz, affirmed that he does not foresee a rate hike for clients of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) after the privatization process of the transmission and distribution system with LUMA Energy has been completed.

Avilés Deliz made his statements at a public hearing of the House Energy Committee, which was attended only by two representatives under the New Progressive Party (NPP). Minority legislators were also absent at the third hearing related to the implementation of the laws that order the transformation and reconstruction of the energy system affected by the hurricanes of 2017 and the earthquakes that occurred this year.

"What I do have no doubt about, and I am saying it in my personal character, is that if the purpose of the transformation is to have a better, fairer, and more reasonable system for each of the consumers, I do not see why we have to be worrying about a request for a rate increase when they (LUMA) have expressed that they are not going to do it," Avilés Deliz said in response to a question made by the president of the Energy Committee, Rep. Víctor Parés Otero.

No Agency

Avilés Deliz underscored that LUMA does not have the agency to adjust the rate or price for kilowatt-hour (kWh) because, regardless of the contract, the petition would have to go by the Bureau.

Jaresko Defends Prepa’s Contract With LUMA Energy Affirms that it ensures competent, reliable service at lower rates

"In the event that they do so and come to the Bureau because it is their right to request an increase in the rate for whatever reasons, you (Parés) can be sure that we are going to be aware that this would be justified. In my personal character, I indicate to you that —with regard to the payment of LUMA, according to the contractual agreement— I do not see why that entails a rate increase," he asserted.

He reiterated that their regulatory and supervisory power is more than what they had with Prepa. "The PREB will be obliged to ensure that any modification results in the rights, rents, rates, and any other type of payment collected by LUMA Energy are fair and provide reliable services at the lowest reasonable cost."

Moreover, PREB Commissioner Lilian Mateo said that they have not yet received a plan to begin the reconstruction works that would be financed with the $10.51 billion that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated in recent days. For this, Prepa must present a ten-year plan. In another chamber hearing, Prepa's executive director, Efran Paredes, could not specify when the reconstruction works of the electricity system will begin under that budget allocation.

"No, this plan has not been submitted to the PREB, but Prepa is advised that any capital improvement—regardless of the source of the funds—has to be reviewed and approved by the negotiator. So we are anticipating that they are going to send us that plan," Avilés Deliz said.

After the hearing, Parés Otero affirmed that the statutes governing public energy policy and the transition to LUMA included amendments to regulate possible increases in the electricity rate.

"That is why it is important to make it clear that the Energy Bureau is the regulatory body that ensures that all the provisions in the approved laws are complied with and who will evaluate any request from the contracted company for any change that affects consumers," the official stated.