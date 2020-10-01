From 2007 to the present, the P.R. Department of Education (DE) paid roughly $84.2 million in incorrect compensation to just over 17,000 people, of which 15,000 are former employees of the agency, reported the executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), Natalie Jaresko.
In a press conference, Jaresko affirmed that the erroneous payments made over the past 13 years respond to several of the inefficiencies that the agency presents, among them, the poor handling of its payroll. She explained that the agency did not adjust the payments according to absences, leaves or time worked.
Although the DE made a multimillion-dollar investment in 2007 for an attendance system, Jaresko stated that it was not implemented efficiently. Thus, she asserted that the agency must adopt an efficient system before the end of the year.
"That type of manual process invites and enables mistakes and potential fraud. If a person isn't logging in because they've passed away or if they're not punching into the time system, it would be automatic that that payroll would stop being paid," Jaresko said, adding that it is possible that some of those payrolls were addressed to deceased individuals.
Last year alone, Education paid $9.7 million to people who no longer worked at the agency, either because they retired, they quit, or they passed away. So far this year, payroll overpay ascends to $3.1 million.
Jaresko stressed that the Board is in talks with the relevant authorities to try to recover the money paid in error. Although the situation has been discussed with law enforcement agencies, it was not clear whether legal action will be taken against the agency's secretaries who served for the past 13 years.
However, she asked that all those who were paid even though they no longer worked for the agency voluntarily return the money, adding that it’s “very possible” people collected the checks of workers who died. An estimated 17,500 former employees overall received checks, she said.
“Payroll must be paid only to those who earn their salaries,” she said, calling the situation a “systematic failure.”
Jaresko said she did not know if federal funds were involved.
Puerto Rico continues to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load amid an economic crisis, the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to rebuild from hurricanes and earthquakes.
Jaresko said the board first investigated the Department of Education because it is the largest government agency, with some 40,000 employees, representing 40% of government workers. More investigations into other agencies will follow, she said.
Education Responds
Education Secretary Eligio Hernández said in a statement that the department provided the information to the board and is cooperating. He said the agency is still trying to recover the remaining money and that for the past 13 years it has been transitioning from a manual attendance system to a digital one.
The department has long struggled with bureaucracy and blamed its problems on limited resources. Jaresko noted that money was taken away from other public agencies last year and given to the Department of Education because it had insufficient funds for payroll.
Jaresko said Puerto Rico’s government as a whole does not require public workers to log in time and attendance, noting that employees who don’t punch in still get paid. The board wants to implement an automated system linked to payroll this year that will be mandatory to use to avoid similar situations.
“This is not one administration, one political party,” she said. “This is a systemic problem.”
