The Board of Directors of the Economic Development Bank of Puerto Rico (EDB), approved over the weekend Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's designation of the entity's president, Luis Alemañy.
Alemañy has a diverse professional experience and it is the first time that a manufacturer occupies the executive chair of the EDB. He holds a Bachelor's degree of Finance with honors from the University of Puerto Rico, a Master's degree of Industrial Management from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, and a degree in Entrepreneurship and Business from Babson College.
In addition, he has more than 20 years of experience in operational management, manufacturing, administration and finance matters in companies such as American Tools, Toshiba, Baxter Healthcare, 3M Caribbean and Pepsi, where he worked as General Manager and Director of Finance and Operations.
In 2019, the businessman became the president and founder of SJT Manufacturing, a company focused on the manufacture and distribution of precision metal parts, exporting to global multinationals.
Alemañy also participates as director of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Convention Center Authority District, where he is part of the decision-making and development of projects for the improvements of Bahía Urbana (Urban Bay), the Puerto Rico Coliseum, and the Convention District
The EDB's Board of Directors has nine members and is chaired by the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), Omar Marrero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.