The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel A. Laboy, affirmed that the number of COVID-19 infections in Puerto Rico are "very concerning," but that there needs to be a "balance" between safeguarding public health and protecting the economy.
After a meeting yesterday with the medical and economic task forces, he stated, "we all acknowledge that the pandemic is very concerning and there is also concern from citizens and the private sector regarding the economy, which is very weak."
"We need to find a way to balance both things (health and economy); that is what we discussed [yesterday]," he said.
He warned that, from March to July 2020, roughly 80,000 people have lost their jobs and 20 to 30 percent of small and midsize businesses (Pymes by its Spanish acronym) are at risk of closing.
"The economic task force shared their concerns. We are evaluating many alternatives. And I hope that tomorrow (today) we can achieve certain consensus. Tomorrow (today) there will be a meeting for the final stance to make the recommendation to the governor (Wanda Vázquez," he stated.
He added, "in the meeting, I stressed that the circumstances were different in March and April. Back then, [the closures] were the right thing to do; the economy took a big hit and it could withstand it, but it is different now."
His statements contradict those made by Health Secretary Lorenzo González, who said that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the island are high, even though he acknowledged that they remained below his agency's and the medical task force's earlier projections.
As the officials and task force members clash on these issues, economists warned that further restrictions -combined with the lack of government transparency and capability displayed in last Sunday's botched primaries- would be disastrous for workers and businesses.
“We cannot continue protecting the government against the interests of this sector that produce riches and revenues in Puerto Rico, which is the private sector, and that is what we are seeing all the time. None of this makes any sense or has any direction,” economist Antonio Rosado had stated in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
(0) comments
