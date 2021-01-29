The president of the College of Certified Public Accountants of Puerto Rico (CCPA), CPA Rosa M. Rodríguez Ramos, reiterated the importance of professional competence and experience with which the official who occupies the position of Controller of Puerto Rico must comply.
"By constitutional mandate, the Comptroller of Puerto Rico has the ministerial function of overseeing all income, accounts and disbursements of the State, its agencies and instrumentalities, as well as of the municipalities, to determine if they have been done in accordance with the law and with the generally accepted accounting standards for government entities," the CCPA President said.
The organic law of the Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico, Act 9 of July 24, 1952, as amended (Act 9-1952) requires that the Comptroller, in the exercise of their functions, shall employ and must comply with the established provisions in the generally accepted auditing standards published in the “Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS), known as the“ Yellow Book," which are developed and published by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller.
The “Yellow Book” provides a framework for conducting high-quality audits considering the principles of competence, integrity, objectivity and independence. Among its rules, a chapter is dedicated to the competencies and professional education that must be present and be fulfilled along with the rest of the other requirements, when performing the functions of the Controller, particularly in the execution of compliance audits and any other audits.
Likewise, in the same way, under the "GAGAS" rules in relation to this topic of competences and in general terms, it is established that there is said competence to exercise and comply with said standards, to the extent that knowledge is available, skills and abilities gained through education and experience.
"The preparation and extensive practical experience of a CPA in the audit branch are key tools to practice as Comptroller of Puerto Rico. Before being appointed to the aforementioned position, the Comptrollers for the past four decades had a prestigious professional career in the field of public accounting and some previously held senior management positions in the Government. The history written during those four decades has shown that the expertise of an experienced CPA is key to successfully exercising the position of Controller given the technical rigor and commitment that such position requires," Rodríguez said.
She added: "as we have mentioned on previous occasions, the position of the College is that this position be filled by a CPA who brings together academic preparation, technical experience, credentials and skills of the highest caliber; as well as that they coincide and have been linked to the tasks and functions that the position requires."
Rodríguez affirmed that, per the Resolution approved in the CCPA's General Assembly approved on Sept. 5, "the College reiterates its position and requests, both the appointing and confirming authorities, to take this request into consideration."
