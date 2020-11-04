Eight months after COVID-19 was first detected in Puerto Rico, the island still lacks a tracking model that provides accurate numbers and informs the population about the method of making decisions to avoid contagions and that the ailing economy is being affected, despite the recommendations of the working groups and members of the P.R. Business Emergency Operation Center (Pr-beoc).
Hope rests with a new government that gives priority to data collection through COVID-19 tests and overdue patient tracking that was first recommended last March and that has not yet been carried out efficiently. The lack of a sense of urgency to improve the data system, - which results in the opening or closing of the economic sector and reducing contagion - worries Pr-beoc, which presented THE WEEKLY JOURNAL with the reopening model, which both the Health and Economic task forces agreed upon, but has not yet been implemented.
“The model that we presented to the Health Department in March includes an immediate response, organized opening and stabilization, based chiefly in protecting the health system and addressing the economic impact and jobs. It provides tools to establish efficient mitigation plans,” said Daneris Fernández, advisor to Pr-beoc and member of the Economic Task Force.
The model calls for decisions to be made based on metrics and for surveillance data to be constantly published as a way to keep the population informed. The model presents the dangerous phases of the pandemic and the corresponding decisions, according to the level of risk, percentage of positivity, active confirmed cases, level of virus transmission and availability of beds in the intensive care units of hospitals.
“The risk index that we present is worked as low, medium, high or critical. It explains what to do at each level. Through this model, entrepreneurs can make decisions in a structured way and people know how to behave. The risk index should be reported weekly, but it is not. Some sectors can sustain long closures, but others can no longer operate. There is no certainty in the country’s data,” Fernández added.
The opinion that the government does not publicize the necessary data to know what criteria is taken into account when closing or opening business sectors is shared by Emilio Colón, president of Pr-beoc.
“We have asked for the information that validates the risk index, but we have not received it. We do not know where the data comes from and its validity. We have to move to a plan of openness and adjustments, but based on data, not on personal experiences or perception. This is what other countries have done. The people need to know where we stand,” Colón said.
Prioritizing Intensive Care Beds
The lack of a plan to handle the COVID-19 pandemic includes not prioritizing the addition of beds in Puerto Rico’s intensive care units when the issue was first brought up during the first lockdown in mid-March, Fernández argued.
“Puerto Rico has not increased the number of intensive care rooms, which is highly risky. We are not certain if there is a plan to increase the capacity of intensive [care rooms], an element that could bring decisions that impact the economic sector directly,” the advisor said.
Regarding hospitals, Eduardo Pagán, VP of Pr-beoc, added that there are guides to add beds in intensive care units and that the decisions could be made for sectors with a higher number of coronavirus cases.
“There is a plan in place for the conversion from regular to intensive beds so that if cases skyrocket, rooms can be added in a few days. These decisions can be made at the regional level with data from sectors. It must be done in an organized way to live as normally as possible until the vaccine arrives,” Pagán stated.
In relation to the possibility of providing more financial aid for businesses, the outlook remains uncertain since it is unknown when a vaccine will be available and whether the next U.S. federal government will provide new incentives to mitigate the negative economic impact.
“With no other agreement for a congressional aid package, the incentive possibilities for businesses are very limited. We must see what happens after the elections because they are discussing how to balance the patient’s health with the economic ‘patient’ and that is not easy. There is no magic recipe, each region and country has its peculiarity,” Colón added.
He underscored that although the percentage of intensive care beds is at 9 percent (60 hospitalizations for COVID-19), while hospitalizations have risen to 80 percent, Pr-beoc is concerned that these numbers may rise after the general elections and the festivities to come. For this reason, he said a more specific action plan must be carried out as soon as possible.
