The executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy, and the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Juan Carlos Blanco, presented the implementation of a new process under the State Cost Share Fund.
The purpose of this fund is to cover the matching required for disaster reconstruction projects approved under FEMA Public Assistance grants for agencies that are funded by the General Fund of the Government of Puerto Rico.
"Through the State Cost Share Fund, eligible agencies will be able to expedite reconstruction projects related to disasters that have impacted Puerto Rico in recent years. The first agencies to benefit from the new process, through the requirements established by the OMB, are the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, the Department of Transportation and Public Works, and the Office of Administration and Transformation of Human Resources. They will receive over $1.5 million for the matching of funds required by FEMA to start the auction processes and carry out the reconstruction works," Laboy explained.
The new process established by the OMB facilitates the availability of these matching funds to attend urgent recovery, including recovery efforts related to disasters caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria, earthquakes, and COVID-19. In certain cases, matching funds are also eligible for reimbursement under the CBDG-DR program administered by the Department of Housing.
According to the new process, the COR3 will evaluate the requirement of the eligible agency through the information they present and any other information to which it has access, and will have to issue a recommendation to the eligible agency, with a copy to the OMB, regarding the total, partial or denial disbursement of the matching funds requested.
"Once COR3 completes its evaluation, the eligible agency must submit a request for funds that includes the recommendation issued by COR3. To optimize each available fund, the eligible agency must also maintain the necessary documentation and be diligent in seeking reimbursement of CDBG-DR funds. These redemptions will recapitalize the fund and allow us to continue to accelerate the recovery process with the support of these federal funds," Blanco stated.
Lastly, the official also pointed out that one of the controls established by the State Cost Share Fund requires accounting through the Department of the Treasury. The OMB continues to work with COR3 to facilitate access to public corporations, municipalities and non-profit entities to funds from the state match.
Any Eligible Agency that has received matching funds in accordance with the process established by the OMB shall use such funds exclusively for the indicated and authorized purposes. Failure to comply with the applicable procedures will be subject to the return and/or recovery of funds by the Government of Puerto Rico.
For more information about the FEMA-funded Public Assistance Program progress, visit www.recovery.pr.
