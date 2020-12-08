The San Juan Convention Center District Authority (CCDA), managed by ASM Global, has a budget to operate only until January 30, 2021, if it doesn't receive government aid to keep its establishments and workers, for which the administration requested at least $12 million.
Last July, the CCDA requested $15 million, a request denied by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). They recently reissued petition -this time for $12 million- to the OMB, Gov. Wanda Vázquez, and the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Fafaa), who have not responded.
Jorge Pérez, general manager of ASM Global and operator of the District Authority, said that at this time is when the company's expertise is most effective, managing over 325 iconic places in the world where massive events are held.
"We are focused on reopening the District's venues, creating confidence in the visitor with the certification of the 'local shield' that has the highest standards and health protocols," Pérez said.
Given the possibility that the economic request could receive a second setback, Pérez underscored in that although they provide recommendations to the District Authority, in the end the decisions are made by the local government.
"If they do not have the money, alternatives are evaluated and the Authority has the power to make decisions such as cutting expenses, reducing payroll or closing some 'place,'" said the general manager, who assured that ASM Global will continue to operate the Convention district's venues.
This sum of money represents the first request to the government in the history of the District, since it has always been supported with its own income, but very soon it will not be able to cover its maintenance expenses or its current payroll, which is 40 percent of the number of employees it had before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the cancellation of activities in the past months, which are projected not to be carried out again until the third quarter of 2021, so that before this date the District Authority does not foresee generating the necessary income to support itself. .
"There is talk that there will be a rebound in the groups and conventions industry for August, so we are looking for a budget to survive until that date. The government should not see us as an expense, but as an investment in the tourism sector that is worthwhile," said CCDA Director Noelia García, referring to the fact that the group and convention sector generates a multiplier effect in the tourism industry and in the country's economy.
As indicated, prior to the pandemic the CCDA incurred monthly expenses of $3.2 million when activities and conventions were held, but currently that figure is reduced to $1.5 million, since, although not Events are held, recurring expenses continue so that the structures that make up the District —such as the Convention Center, the Puerto Rico Coliseum, Antiguo Casino and Bahía Urbana— do not deteriorate.
“We project that we will be without activities until August, so one of the concerns is not having a budget to maintain the facilities. This is the only project on the island that has a great potential for return on investment," she assured about the facilities that include the T-Mobile District, hotels, and restaurants, of which the District Authority is an investor of 30 percent.
Looking Ahead
The CCDA reported that it continued to operate with an annual budget of $38 million and under normal conditions generated an economic movement of $630 million. They indicate that their annual insurance spending is $4 million and during the COVID-19 pandemic they have been investing $20 million that they already had allocate toward making improvements to their facilities.
“Within the crisis there is always an opportunity and we have taken advantage of this time to fix the air conditioning systems, digitization, change of carpets, electrical systems, improvements to the terraces and bars of the Colosseum. These projects have been advancing that under normal conditions with the events occurring, it was difficult to carry them out," García
Once the global health emergency is over and the improvement projects on the agenda are completed —including the opening of the T-Mobile District— they understand that the forecast for this tourism and convention sector is encouraging.
“90 percent of our clients are local and 10 percent are foreign. We seek that between three and five years, these percentages change to 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively, and achieve to double or triple the economic impact, she indicated about the industry of groups and conventions that generates $2.1 billion, which represents the 30 percent of the $7 billion generated by the tourism sector on the Island.
Like any allocation of funds from the central government, it must be approved by the Financial Oversight and Management Board, an entity that, through written communication, assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL “that a petition has not yet reached the Board... if it arrives —through the OMB— then the Board would definitely evaluate it and speak out about it. "
Moreover, Fafaa said in a missive that the OMB, not itself, is the agency that should issue a reaction. As of press time, the OMB could not be reached to comment.
