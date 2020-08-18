Although the State Elections Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym) finally managed to conclude the primaries for the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Progressive Party (NPP), concerns prevail over an electoral system that's been proven to have more than one problem to address.

Both Sen. Juan Dalmau, gubernatorial candidate for the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), and Alexandra Lúgaro, gubernatorial hopeful for the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), called for the resignation of CEE President Juan Ernesto Dávila Rivera.

"The president of the CEE is unable to continue in his post and, if he does not resign, it is necessary to go to court and activate the dismissal process. A complaint can be filed before the Superior Court and the court appoints three judges who pass judgment on the determinations of fact and the legal proposals," Dalmau said. "The urgent steps that must be taken must be taken now," he stressed.

The pro-independence senator denounced the primaries process as a "fiasco," after it was extended for two Sundays and required intervention from the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico.

"Still to this day, 100 percent of the schools are not reported in a process that began a few weeks ago. This has no name other than the incompetence, negligence of Juan Ernesto Dávila and the commissioners of the Popular [Democratic] Party and the New Progressive Party," Dalmau said.

Meanwhile, Lúgaro acknowledged that there is concern that the elections scheduled for November 3 will come with the same problem of lack of coordination that affected the primaries.

“We Must Learn a Valuable Lesson”

"After what happened this week, I believe that we must learn a valuable lesson, beginning with the need to have competent people within the CEE, which begins with the removal of the president," Lúgaro told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

"Citizen Victory has undertaken an initiative in which we are seeking that people register as officials with a view to having 20,000 during the elections," she informed.

She affirmed that the collective already requested Dávila Rivera's resignation.

"We understand that after a chaos as great as this, incompetence should not be normalized nor should impunity be institutionalized... Demanding him to resign is not enough. Current law says that he may be dismissed for gross negligence in the performance of his duties and it is time for the law to be enforced," Lúgaro stated.

Moreover, the former PIP electoral commissioner warned that the electoral turmoil could repeat itself in November if the necessary measures are not taken before the general elections.

The current primary ended this past Sunday by order of the Supreme Court, before which appeals were filed demanding action from the highest judicial forum. One of the plaintiffs against the CEE was the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

William Ramírez, director of the ACLU in Puerto Rico, said he is concerned about events that were reported during the primaries, such as the discovery of boxes with ballots.

"We are concerned that boxes of ballots were found and we wonder how many more boxes there might be. These are the votes of the most vulnerable people, because they are the votes in advance... I think the delay in the primaries was reflected in the participation on Sunday because we saw a big difference in the mobilization that had been seen in the primary on August 9," Ramírez said.

He warned that the scenario of delays and setbacks seen in this primary could be repeated in November.

"Everything is possible in Puerto Rico. There are laws outlawing murder and we see murder. There are laws that outlaw many things and people make mistakes. There are executive orders that are not followed," Ramírez opined. "There is a long history of not learning from these things. So, everything is possible," he added.