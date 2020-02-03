The White House has appointed Peter J. Brown, Coast Guard real admiral to serve as the point man in Puerto Rico in terms of federal reconstruction efforts due to the devastation of Hurricane Maria.
As the Federal Reconstruction Coordinator for Puerto Rico, his role is to “facilitate” and help ease the bureaucratic process in the island’s access of federal funds, according to Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.
“This appointment by the White House will help us move resources for recovery in federal agencies. I thank the President for this designation; This is a good step in the recovery of the island. I know Rear Admiral Brown and we've had good results with him in the past few years, securing federal resources in security areas such as the new Joseph Doyle Coast Guard rapid response cutter,” González said.
“After Hurricane Maria, we worked on the radar resources of the airport, among other things… Communication with Rear Admiral Brown is direct; this will help the relations of the government of Puerto Rico in the White House,” she added.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard website, Brown has been serving as the Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, with headquarters in Miami. The Seventh District encompasses the Southeast United States and includes Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Originally from New York, Brown holds two degrees in Chemistry.
