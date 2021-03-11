After congressional approval of the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package, which includes the federal credit for children (Child Tax Credit), child poverty in Puerto Rico could be reduced by 4 percent, according to the Institute for Youth Development (IDJ, by its Spanish initials).

With the Child Tax Credit (CTC), families will receive $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for those aged 7 to 18. In addition, payments would be gradually reduced for individuals earning more than $75,000 or couples earning more than $150,000.

As part of the exemptions of the COVID-19 relief package, every family that has not earned income in 2020 will be a beneficiary of this credit per child this taxable year. Parents may file a claim directly with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as they currently do for residents of Puerto Rico with three or more children.

The IDJ, an entity that seeks to promote measures to eradicate this social problem on the island, estimates that this federal credit also increases labor participation, since it offers relief to many working families.

"The median income in Puerto Rico is $19,097 per year, so one credit per child represents a considerable relief," the entity said in a press release.

The executive director of the IDJ, Anayra Tuua López, thanked the senators who supported the measure, especially the representative Nydia Velázquez and Puerto Rio's Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González. Previously, González reported that this loan would benefit about 355,000 families and 404,000 children, representing roughly $300 million annually.

However, Tuua López acknowledged that "there is still work to be done" for this expansion to be permanent. This approved benefit is for only one year for all families and nine years for all working families.

Meanwhile, the IDJ public policy manager explained that the entity will be monitoring the implementation of this measure to ensure that the benefit arrives.

"On the other hand, the rest of the public policy agenda that we have drawn up and presented to the country remains pending. A measure by itself does not solve the problem of child poverty," she stated.

As detailed, Puerto Rico will receive refunds from the U.S. Congress for the expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Moreover, if it opts to expand its current EITC, the Treasury will provide a match of up to three times the current cost of the Puerto Rico EITC, which would result in an increase in labor participation and provides tax credits to all members of the workforce.

Both the CTC and the EITC are poverty reduction measures that have been enacted by the Institute for Youth Development in its proposal to reduce child poverty in Puerto Rico by half in 10 years.