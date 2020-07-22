Editor’s note: This is the third entry in a series about the gubernatorial candidates’ economic proposals for Puerto Rico.
As Puerto Rico continues to be consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its already battered economy, the gubernatorial candidates’ proposals for economic policy ahead of the elections are critical for residents and business owners who have experienced a sharp decline in personal incomes and revenues, respectively, as a result of the emergency measures enacted by the current administration to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Contrary to the pro-statehood candidates, who highlighted federal funds as key components for economic recovery, but similar to the two other pro-Commonwealth candidates, who emphasized boosting small and midsize businesses (Pymes by its Spanish acronym), Carmen Yulín Cruz and Alexandra Lúgaro have based much of their candidacies on supporting local businesses, reducing benefits to foreign companies, bolstering green economic sectors and fostering socioeconomic equality.
Both women have been accused of leaning toward socialism or even communism and plotting to eliminate Puerto Rico’s territorial status through political independence. While they aim to reduce dependency on the federal government, and both have disapproved of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), they each have a plan or vision to boost the private sector.
Below are Carmen Yulín Cruz and Alexandra Lúgaro’s political backgrounds and their stances and proposals to bolster the island’s economy:
Carmen Yulín Cruz
Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto is currently battling against Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia Gautier and Isabela Mayor Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri to be the gubernatorial nominee under the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), one of the two leading political parties and the primary collective that seeks to retain the island’s Commonwealth status. The primaries will take place on Sunday, August 9, mere days after the PDP candidates face off in a final televised debate on July 30 (to be televised on Channel 4).
Cruz, who has served as the mayor of San Juan since 2013, has often supported liberal policies in both social issues and government spending. Endorsed by Democratic senators and former presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Cruz made a name for herself in the American media after strongly criticizing President Trump’s performance in handling the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
At the time of this writing, her campaign website, https://www.sinmiedopr.com, does not include her proposals to lift Puerto Rico’s economy. As such, the following information is based on her past statements, which do not necessarily represent her 2020 economic recovery/growth plan.
Last year, Cruz reaffirmed her support for universal healthcare, an issue that has gained greater support because of the pandemic. However, she claimed that her plan is not to overthrow the private insurance sector, but rather to offer more alternatives to the public. The executive director of the P.R. Health Department’s Medicaid program, Luz Cruz Romero, and House Health Committee President Juan Oscar Morales Rodríguez reported in 2018 that an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 residents—6 percent of the population—did not have health insurance.
“Let’s go step by step, it is not that they say that ‘here comes this socialist to eliminate insurance’... What I do not want is that the health and education of our people depend on the money they have in their pockets... If you want something else, don’t vote for me,” she said at a press conference in March 2019.
Meanwhile, Cruz has reiterated her disagreement over public-private partnerships (P3s) and other measures that take away some power or management from government-owned entities, such as the most recent contract between the Electric Power Authority (Prepa) and LUMA Energy—she is firmly against privatizing Prepa—and the agreement between the Ports Authority and Global Holdings Corp. concerning the management of San Juan’s ports.
She also affirmed that she would eliminate the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico, alleging that the government-funded entity has underperformed since its conception in 2017. However, Cruz has stressed the importance of boosting the tourism economy, aiming to improve the government’s relationship with cruise lines following a fallout in 2019.
Moreover, the San Juan mayor stated that she would eliminate Act 22, which offers tax benefits for foreign investors, claiming that Puerto Rico offers in incentives twice what it receives in contributions to the Treasury. She specified that the tax on foreign companies should be raised by a 3 percent minimum, adding that this would increase yearly public revenues by nearly $1 billion. By eliminating certain benefits and increasing taxes, she assured that the government could allocate more resources to reduce income inequality.
Throughout her run, the other economic areas that she intends to revitalize include renewable energy and the “green” economy, medical tourism and nonprofits, as well as community-led organizations, cooperatives and manufacturing.
“The government needs to create the conditions to promote development, foster the cooperative model and give greater access to Pymes in government contracts. We are working… to bring incentives, especially for pharmaceuticals, so that Puerto Rico can regain its seat,” Cruz said to local media.
Alexandra Lúgaro
Alexandra Lúgaro Aponte, a lawyer and entrepreneur, shocked residents when she ran for governor in 2016 as an independent candidate, garnering 175,831 votes. Since then, she has amassed a large following on social media over her calls for political transparency, LGBTQ+ rights, and criticisms of the two-party system that has dominated Puerto Rico’s political discourse for decades.
Rather than running an independent platform in her second bid for the top executive position on the island, she, Rep. Manuel Natal Albelo and multiple professionals from various backgrounds formed the Citizens’ Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials).
Similar to Cruz, Lúgaro has been highly critical of the FOMB and the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act, as well as the management - so far - of the island’s multibillion-dollar public debt. She has repeatedly affirmed the need to audit the public debt to cancel the alleged illegal components in the debt and restructure the rest. Lúgaro has also lambasted the agreement between the Oversight Board and the island’s obligation bondholders achieved in February of this year, claiming that it could lead to greater income inequality.
“[The agreement] ensures some credits that were not insured, which impedes us from readjusting them in the event of a second bankruptcy. Secondly, we are talking of an agreement that continues to expand on the subject of pension cuts, which will lead to greater inequality and greater poverty,” she stated at a televised interview in February, adding that her administration would eliminate public funding of the FOMB’s operations.
Another issue that has been in Lúgaro’s economic policy is her stance against privatization and certain P3s. The attorney and former radio host has repeatedly stated that Puerto Rico needs to modernize its infrastructure—which received a failing grade by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in 2019—but that public services, such as energy distribution, should be administered by the government. As such, she and the other MVC candidates aim to reverse the government’s privatization efforts.
Meanwhile, she stands for incentivizing unionization in both the public and private sectors, reversing the 2017 Labor Reform and expanding workers’ rights while implementing measures that prevent labor discrimination based on sex, gender identity or expression, spiritual beliefs, race and other denominators.
Akin to Cruz, Lúgaro has supported the creation of a universal healthcare system that would eliminate what she has deemed as “abusive” controls and premiums by insurance companies.
She also aims to encourage local entrepreneurs and Pymes, explaining that any incentives offered to this engine of the economy would be financed by a toll gate tax, plus the money she said would be recovered by auditing the public debt.
Regarding the most recent discussion that has dominated some political spheres of attracting foreign pharmaceutical companies to enhance Puerto Rico’s manufacturing sector and its contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP), the MVC gubernatorial candidate told local media that the government should instead focus on creating local pharmaceuticals so that their profits can circle back to the island’s economy.
“Puerto Rico has to stop putting patches on its economy. We have to grow our own economy. We have to strengthen our small and medium-sized companies. If they want to bring companies to strengthen the pharmaceutical industry, well, we are going to make Puerto Rican pharmaceuticals and make that money stay here,” she stated, in sharp contrast to other candidates’ plans to push manufacturing.
Lúgaro has encompassed her campaign with the MVC candidates as one cohesive proposal, available at http://www.victoriaciudadana.com. However, at the time of this writing, the page was experiencing technical issues and could not be displayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.