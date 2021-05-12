U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Gustavo A. Gelpí, Jr. to fill the vacancy for the vacancy at the Boston-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit. Gelpí currently serves as the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico.
If confirmed, Gelpí would be the second judge of Hispanic origin and the second Puerto Rican to be appointed for that title, following the late Juan Tortella, who passed away some months ago and became the first Puerto Rican to be appointed for that court in 1984.
According to the White House portal, this is Biden's third list of judicial nominations announcements, this time presenting 20 names for federal judicial vacancies.
"President Biden has spent decades committed to strengthening the federal bench, which is why he continues to move at a historically fast pace with respect to judicial nominations. His first announcement of candidates for the judiciary was made faster than that of any new President in modern American history, and today’s announcement further continues that trend," the notice reads.
Gelpí formerly served as the Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court of Puerto Rico from 2001 to 2006, after which he was nominated by President George W. Bush and eventually confirmed to chair the establishment as Chief Judge.
Before serving as magistrate judge, Gelpí worked in the litigations department of McConnell Valdés, a law firm. He was also the Solicitor General of Puerto Rico from 1999 to 2000.
In addition, he served as Assistant Attorney General of the Office of Legal Counsel of Puerto Rico from 1997 to 1999, and special counsel for the Attorney General of Puerto Rico in 1997. He was also the special counsel for the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 1996 and as an Assistant Federal Public Defender from 1993 to 1996.
Gelpí began his legal career as a law clerk to Judge Juan Pérez-Giménez in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico from 1991 to 1993.
