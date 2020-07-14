Bayamón Mayor Ramón Luis Rivera announced that the municipality will establish a new and permanent Epidemiological Surveillance Office to track COVID-19 cases and prevent outbreaks, as has been reported in the past days in other Puerto Rico municipalities.
According to Rivera, the office will include epidemiologist Laura Ramírez; Dr. Carlos Santiago, director of the Municipal Health Office; and 28 field researchers. It will also have resources to guide the deaf population and plans to carry out a random sampling of 10 percent of the municipality's population, with a view to identifying and minimizing the transmission of the virus among citizens.
He explained that field researchers will directly follow up on coronavirus patients and will detect new cases and their contacts through serological and molecular tests. This group of researchers will be made up of nurses, health educators, social workers, and psychologists, Rivera explained to questions from THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
"In this direction, we intend that staff from this group, when necessary, come to [patients'] homes to know first-hand the evolution of the virus in the patient and effectively identify the number of people who have had contact with the person infected," he said.
In turn, the office will provide assistance by telephone and in person to coronavirus patients, including contacts, education, and aggressive prevention.
"The idea is that we can attend to tracing without leaving education and prevention more aggressively and that we can refine the statistical information we have," the Bayamón mayor said.
The municipality's expectation is that, after the pandemic, the Surveillance Office can remain active to address other illnesses, such as dengue, chronic diseases, and even Alzheimer's.
"An Expensive Project"
When asked by this correspondent how the municipality would be able to keep the new office operating permanently, the mayor responded that it was an "expensive" but necessary initiative.
"This is an expensive project, but federal aid was received through the Department of Health and we are talking about over $1 million establishing the office. That involves not only the qualified personnel being hired, but we are talking about equipping an office that also has technological tools to be able to do the job effectively. So, it comes at a cost and as time goes by it should go down a bit, but I can't tell you how much," he said.
The federal allocations that the municipality will receive would come from funding provided through the U.S. CARES Act.
"We have the advantage that we are receiving those funds from the CARES Act, but later and once the COVID-19 problem is solved, some areas of the office are going to be simplified and the budget then goes down a bit. However, I would dare to say that more than half a million a year if the office is to be taken," Rivera said.
Another initiative Rivera announced is the creation of a hotline, (787) 780-8050, for residents to report noncompliance with prevention protocols by businesses.
To date, Bayamón has 195 confirmed cases positive for COVID-19 and 417 suspected cases, for a total of 612 accumulated cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.