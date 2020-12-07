Gov. Wanda Vázquez clarified that the ban on alcoholic beverage sales on Saturdays and Sundays contained in the new executive order also applies to restaurants.
"There is a full Dry Law on Saturdays. [Customers] cannot order [alcoholic beverages] in restaurants. It can be done during the week, but not Saturdays; there is a full Dry Law on Saturday," the outgoing governor said in a radio interview (WKAQ 580).
Vázquez made the clarification after citizens expressed doubts on whether the prohibition also extended to culinary establishments. The wording on the official document paved way for confusion.
The governor banned alcohol sales and consumption in all businesses from Friday, 5:00 a.m., to Monday, 5:00 a.m. It is also prohibited Monday to Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., which is the period under curfew.
Failure to comply with this provision, which critics have pointed out as detrimental to small businesses in the food sector, would entail sanctions.
Executive Order 2020-087 is effective from December 7 to January 7. It can be read (in Spanish only) in the Department of State's website.
