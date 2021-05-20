Today, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority conducted the first workshop organized by the Institute for Professional Training and Public Fiscal Governance, which was addressed to all chief legal officers of the dependencies of the Government of Puerto Rico.
AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero reiterated that the Institute seeks to address the need to develop and train government human resources on fiscal, economic and governance matters, particularly on current fundamental topics such as PROMESA.
“In this first workshop, we were able to meet with all the chief legal advisors of our government to provide them guidance on the scope of, and compliance with PROMESA. Specifically, we focused on sections 204, 205 and 207 of the federal statute, as well as important details on the powers of the Oversight Board. At AAFAF, we want to develop professionals and human resources of excellence that contribute to a government administration where transparency, performance, sensibility, and fiscal responsibility prevail,” Marrero pointed out.
The workshop, which grouped over 100 public employees, was conducted by AAFAF Deputy Director Julian Bayne and Chief Legal Officer Carlos Saavedra.
Marrero also said that the Institute will continue to design training curriculums and coordinate offerings such as seminars, trainings, conferences, visits, and activities for government employees. The Officer advanced that AAFAF will soon organize the second workshop to inform the heads of government dependencies on the distribution processes for the third federal stimulus package of the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
AAFAF is the government entity responsible for the oversight, execution, and administration of the Certified Fiscal Plan, which includes ensuring that all the entities of the Government of Puerto Rico comply with said Fiscal Plan.
