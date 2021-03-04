The Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) authorized the disbursement of $21.2 million of the excesses of the Sales & Use Tax (IVU, Spanish acronym) Redemption Fund for the island's municipalities. Thus, 40 municipalities will be able to use the excesses of the fund to meet the needs of each municipality immediately.
AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero pointed out that the excesses identified from the IVU Redemption Fund available to the municipalities may be disbursed to cover, among other needs, emergency expenses related to COVID-19, and in turn, fill out aid to communities, centralize state or municipal efforts in order to minimize the risk of contagion, safeguard lives, and preventive measures.
“These are some of the steps that we work directly with our mayors so that they can attend to the pressing needs of their municipalities. At the AAFAF, we will continue working with municipal executives from our role as fiscal agent, financial advisor and information agent for the 78 municipalities," Marrero said.
The disbursements of the IVU Redemption Fund, established through the "Municipal Financing Regulations," may be requested by the municipalities at any time and as many times as they deem necessary, without the restriction of having to pay debts in the first instance with government entities or public corporations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.