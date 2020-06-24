The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym) reported that the syndication process of the State Council on Development Deficiencies (CEDD by its Spanish acronym) ended after correcting the fiscal indications made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which put at risk around $2.5 million in federal funds destined to the creation of programs that benefit the population with developmental deficiencies in Puerto Rico.
Aafaf Executive Director Omar J. Marrero said that mismanagement and noncompliance prompted the U.S. government to issue a Cease and Desist regarding CEDD fund allocations, which is why that entity is not offering services to residents with certain disabilities.
"However... the Afaaf team managed to get the federal government to approve a Corrective Action Plan to address the federal government's serious input. In addition, the reconciliation and accountability work of the CEDD program component was launched. It is essential to establish that, thanks to the negotiations and agreements, it was also possible to use part of the administrative fund within the federal budget for the process of preparing and implementing the Corrective Action Plan," Marrero said in a missive.
Since 2015, the CEDD has received cuts of $5.4 million in its allocations due to noncompliance with federal regulations. Furthermore, at the time of the Aafaf intervention in May 2019, the CEDD was at risk of losing the amount of an additional $1.6 million due to lack of proper documentation; $742,720.08 of which belonged to fiscal years 2015 and 2016. However, with the receivership process, the Aafaf obtained the approval of these and other reimbursements, amounting to $3.4 million.
Marrero explained that the Corrective Action Plan also secured the fiscal closure of the projects subsidized with said federal funds aimed at the population with developmental deficiencies in Puerto Rico.
"The Aafaf team achieved 100 percent of visits to the nine projects that were active; the nine closure reports were generated for all projects; HHS, through the Administration for Community Life, approved the parental change from 25 percent to 10 percent for rural projects, according to federal regulations; and the recovery of $55,689.65 was obtained from projects in non-rural areas," the official stated.
Now the agency needs to implement corrective actions in the program area, which will be in the hands of the Executive Committee of the Council and the U.S. Government.
Meanwhile, Marrero reported that the Office of the Ombudsman for People with Disabilities (DPI by its Spanish initials) remains under the syndication process after the federal government has made allegations of noncompliance with federal regulations and mismanagement of the funds it administers.
“The Aafaf also worked a Corrective Action Plan for the DPI in accordance with federal requirements in order to correct the reported deficiencies and that this vulnerable community continues to benefit from the functions and programs offered by the agency. In order for our corrective plan to bear fruit and ensure an effective and optimal operation, we need to guarantee by law the federal and state separation of the efforts corresponding to the program in order to avoid duplication of funds and inconsistencies in the operation of the DPI, and thus be able to safeguard the minimum guarantees that this type of agency requires to operate," he said.
Rep. Néstor Alonso presented H.B. 2301 to create the Office of the Ombudsman for Persons with Disabilities and to create and designate the Protection and Defense Division of Puerto Rico. This bill repeals the current legislation and seeks to give more strength to the state entity that watches over the rights of people with disabilities and guarantee the requirements of the federal government regarding programmatic and fiscal compliance. In addition, it addresses the corrective actions developed and implemented by the Aafaf to avoid the Cease and Desist related to the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.