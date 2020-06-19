With a proposed budget of $10.2 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez presented her first message on the state of the island and praised having expanded the coverage of Plan Vital (Medicaid) to include 200,000 residents who do not have healthcare.
She also expressed her support for the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), her alma mater, stating, "support for the university is given head on and we will fight for it, because it is our university."
Meanwhile, five and a half months before December, she promised all public employees that they will have their Christmas bonus, an issue that has raised notable confrontations with the Financial Oversight and Management Board before.
Standing on the stage at the Antonio Paoli Festival Room in Santurce's Fine Arts Center, Vázquez offered a message in which she shared few numbers and a not-so-clear idea on the groundwork contained in the last budget that will be presented in this political term.
Vázquez also seized the opportunity to criticize the Oversight Board and to promote the statehood option on the political status referendum that will be released on Election Day.
"The question is transparent and clear. Let's not dwell on the matter any further. Yes, the response is simple and definitive," she said on the "statehood, yes or no" question that will be featured on the ballots.
Regarding the UPR, she said that, "to protect our university," she requested to annul the tuition and fees hikes that were scheduled for the new academic year, as well as to suspend budget cuts for the next five years.
The governor vowed to assign an additional $55 million to offset the economic impact of COVID-19, "as well as increasing the teaching staff [of the UPR], a $20 million allocation to implement the Classification and Compensation Plan for non-teaching staff, among other measures."
Few Details on the Numbers
In a 27-page message, Vázquez only used two pages to detail how the government will distribute the more than $10.2 billion contained in the plan. Moreover, the Oversight Board already presented a budget to the Legislature of roughly $10,045,000, or $994 million more than the present fiscal plan.
The governor stressed that the budget that she will present before the Legislature allocates nearly $6.3 billion to government operations, and affirmed that this represents $145 million less for this sector. According to Vázquez, there will be $110 million more to improve hospitals and another $20 million for tech improvements in public hospitals. She promised $52 million to hire psychologists for the school system and assured that the government will begin offering permanency for assistant teachers in public schools.
$2.8 million will be used to hire firefighters, and $2.6 million to raise their salaries.
