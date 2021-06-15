Javier Bayón Torres, executive director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co.(PRIDCO), announced that the corporation received the initial allocation of $93 million dollars in federal funds to begin reconstruction and revitalization of the commercial properties affected after the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
This allocation, granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will impact 54 mandatory projects around the Island.
"Thanks to the collaboration of FEMA and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), it was possible to identify these funds, which represent a short and long-term economic impact, due to the potential for creating jobs (direct and indirect) generated in the rebuilding process. Likewise, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has been emphatic that the restoration of our industrial properties will be essential to continue encouraging and promoting the creation or expansion of new business projects," Bayón stated.
The allocation of these funds will boost the economy of the municipalities where the PRIDCO properties are located. Each project is estimated to generate approximately 15 to 25 direct and indirect jobs. Once the repairs are completed, the properties will be ready to be leased, which, in turn, will create more economic development in the areas.
"Optimizing PRIDCO properties so that they are in profitable conditions is one of the priorities of this administration, which will improve operational efficiency to become the most effective real estate asset manager within the Government of Puerto Rico. These efforts will result in a successful strategy to promote economic development," Bayón said.
Meanwhile, COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy underscored that "Puerto Rico is going through a historic moment of transformation of its infrastructure to strengthen and provide resilience to various sectors that are necessary to promote the economic development of the island."
"In addition to the reconstruction work of this hundred of PRIDCO's industrial and commercial properties, the properties of said public corporation will also benefit from recovery projects to repair and modernize the basic services provided by the Aqueduct & Sewer Authority, the Electric Power Authority, and the Highway Authority, among others. All these components are important to promote Puerto Rico as an investment destination for local and foreign entrepreneurs. At COR3, we will support the processes related to the development of these projects that are so important for the economy of our island," Laboy added.
These 54 mandatory projects are distributed in 41 municipalities around the Island, which represents approximately 159 commercial properties. PRIDCO's commercial properties can accommodate a variety of uses, from light manufacturing to specialty manufacturing, research and development, distribution and warehousing centers, among other light industrial activities.
"Each restored building, park or industrial zone represents an opportunity for growth and potential competitive advantage, both at the municipal and state levels. Our commitment is aimed at streamlining these processes to continue encouraging and strengthening our economy," Bayón asserted.
