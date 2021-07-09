After starting the application process for municipalities to receive federal allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the executive director of the Fiscal Agency Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), Omar J. Marrero, reported that all municipalities that are classified as “Non-Entitlement Units” asked for the funds and they were approved within 72 hours.
Under the “Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund” through ARPA, $124 million was allocated for 51 municipalities, which were considered by the U.S. Treasury as “Non-Entitlement Units" for having fewer than 50,000 residents each. For the rest of the municipalities, $801.1 million was allocated.
"My government is committed to providing all the necessary resources to the municipalities so that they can continue to provide the services they offer to their citizens. Since this administration began, we have worked with a sense of urgency so that they can access federal funds that will help them mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the economic recovery we need," Gov. Pedro Pierluisi stated.
Marrero added that "for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, this is a primary effort to ensure that the funds are used and translated into aid and services to the people. By the way, I thank each of our mayors, who worked hand in hand with the AAFAF team, so that these funds were approved in a short period, complying with the requirements of the U.S. Treasury. In addition, the orientations to the Federation and the Association of Mayors of Puerto Rico, as well as the workshops offered to their directors of finances and individual meetings, served to make this process agile and successful."
The official underscored that with these funds, municipalities will be headed toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also stated that the Puerto Rico Treasury Department —known as Hacienda— is in the approval stage to process these payments to the municipalities that were deemed as Non-Entitlement Units. The other municipalities will receive the disbursements directly from the U.S. Treasury.
