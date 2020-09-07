Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González announced that the federal government approved $42,578,796 for Puerto Rico to be used in education programs, energy, debris removal, housing, domestic violence, and to mitigate the COVID-19 emergency, among others.
The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Economic Development Administration (EDA), the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The DOE assigned $7,118,596 to several educational institution as part of FY 2020 grants from the “Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program; Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA)."
Within this program, the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico - Metropolitan Campus will receive $599,955; the School of Plastic Arts and Design of Puerto Rico will receive $599,963; the Polytechnic University will receive $599,987; Colegio Universitario de San Juan will receive $600,000; Atlantic University College will receive $600,000; Interamerican University of Puerto Rico - Aguadilla campus will receive $599,952; the American University of Puerto Rico will receive $ 599,933; University of Puerto Rico - Medical Sciences Campus will receive $600,000; University of Puerto Rico - Cayey Campus will receive $600,000; University of Puerto Rico - Carolina Campus will receive $600,000 and the University of Puerto Rico - Aguadilla Campus will receive $518,890.
Moreover, the DOJ assigned $299,962 to the Sacred Heart University (Sagrado Corazón) under the program to reduce domestic violence, sexual aggression, and harassment in the campus. The program offers a unique opportunity for higher-learning institutions to establish multi-disciplinary activities to fight the aforementioned issues in campus.
Likewise, Taller Salud will receive $225,000 to improve services for victims of sexual abuse, harassment, and domestic violence.
The Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration will receive $475,728 from HUD for its Housing Choice Voucher program, known as Section 8.
NOAA approved $150,000 to the Ocean Foundation to search and collect lost fishing items and abandoned litter in southeastern Puerto Rico and marine reserve areas.
The University of Puerto Rico's (UPR) University Center will receive $116,667 from the EDA to fund the final year of a five-year University Center Economic Development Program at the institution. This program provides technical assistance and research and development tools to increase productivity, stimulate innovation, and promote entrepreneurship to help increase long-term regional competitiveness and economic diversification.
The EDA's University Center program a partnership based on competitiveness between EDA and academic institutions that makes various university resources available to the professional community for economic development.
The NSF approved $3.2 million to the UPR for the Louis Stokes STEM Pathways and Research Alliance program: Puerto Rico-LSAMP - Expanding Opportunities for Underrepresented College Students (2020-2025) under the direction of the President from the University, Jorge Haddock. This program is intended to attract, recruit, and retain students in the STEM field for undergraduate and graduate studies.
The alliance is made up of the Puerto Rico University System: two graduate campuses, Río Piedras and Mayagüez, and six four-year campuses, Aguadilla, Arecibo, Bayamón, Cayey, Humacao and Ponce; the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico; and the Ana G. Méndez University System, which includes the Metropolitan University, the University of the East, and the University of Turabo.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Energy assigned $4 million to the Ana G. Méndez University System for a resilient energy infrastructure.
The U.S. Department of Commerce assigned $578,755 to Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension, Inc. (PRiMEX) to help manufacturers in the island develop new products and clients, expand to international markets, and other services.
More Funds Under CARES Act
The resident commissioner announced that HUD awarded a total of $414,088 through the project-based rent assistance program Moderate Rehabilitation (Mod Rehab) under the federal economic stimulus law to handle the emergency for the coronavirus (CARES Act) for public housing agencies on the island (PHAs) that provide housing assistance to low-income residents.
From these funds, the municipality of San Juan will receive $249,375; Ponce, $21,590; Bayamon, $18,470; Trujillo Alto, $6,579; Arroyo, $52,400, and the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Corporation, $65,674.
Other recently approved and announced funds include $26 million for improvements to the island's airport infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the FAA.
"As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the federal House of Representatives, it is a priority for me that Puerto Rico has the necessary resources. We have already secured federal investment of $89 million for Puerto Rico airports, which are essential to expand our passenger and cargo offer," González said.
As of September 2, 2020, ten airports on the island have received $89,862,346 in federal funds; $51,700,606 under the CARES Act, and $38,161,740 in recurring funds.
Puerto Rico has received close to $10,305,144,996.09 in federal funds to face the challenges of the pandemic. These funds do not include those awarded under temporary unemployment benefit programs.
