The executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), Omar Marrero, announced the beginning of the fourth phase of the Municipal Transfer Program of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).
Marrero explained that, in this fourth phase, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi authorized $22 million to municipalities to continue responding and mitigating the impact of COVID-19.
"The governor recognizes the essential role of municipalities in providing services to citizens during the pandemic. This is why we continue to prioritize the agile and efficient development of the Municipal Transfer Program," he stated.
For this fourth phase, the distribution will be made based on the economic impact suffered by the municipalities, exacerbated by the reduction of funds available through the Equalization Fund.
In the case of municipalities that have seen reductions in their participation in the Equalization Fund and that have reported expenses in excess of the funds assigned in previous phases of the Program, they will be eligible for an accelerated disbursement. In addition, the municipalities eligible under this distribution may request disbursements to cover their excess eligible expenses, resubmit and/or clarify requests denied in previous phases, and present additional eligible expenses in which they will incur before Dec. 31, 2021.
Marrero underscored that eligible expenses are those justified under the "Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act" (CARES) incurred from March 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.
He also informed that a virtual seminar on the fourth phase of the Municipal Transfer Program will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. for both mayors and their work teams.
The fourth phase funding request will be available starting Aug. 4 and ending on Aug. 30 at 5:00 p.m. Likewise, the award and distribution process will run until Sept. 20, 2021.
Any questions regarding the Municipal Transfer Program should be directed to: crfmunicipalities@aafaf.pr.gov.
