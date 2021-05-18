Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that 1,279,529 Income Tax Returns for individuals and businesses for 2020 had been submitted online by the end of the cycle, May 17, which represents a 32 percent increase from projections.
The Treasury Department, also known as Hacienda, received 1,253,487 individual tax returns and 26,042 corporate returns. By the end of the period, the agency had already paid $562,163,893 in refunds corresponding to 583,748 individual returns.
"This tax cycle has been historic for all its components: several financial aid programs running simultaneously, a record amount in filings and the multimillion-dollar disbursement of refunds in an agile way and in a short time. There is still work to be done and we continue to evaluate the returns that have discrepancies between the information we receive and those reported by the taxpayer, which are approximately 3.31 percent of the total or about 62,000. This is part of the regular process, once all taxable periods end, and we will continue working with the same diligence in the disbursement of refunds and federal aid that are still pending. These processes don't stop," Parés said.
He explained that since last week, the Treasury has been sending letters to taxpayers that reflected a discrepancy in their return so that, in a period of 30 days, they can make their claim or concur with the validation of the Department and thus they can release the corresponding funds.
Hacienda is also sending the requested refund payments by check, which already total 136,000.
The secretary said that the success of the tax cycle that just ended was mainly its pro-taxpayer content, which included several credits, the reduction of the tax rate and the opportunity to claim the economic impact payments of $1,200 and $600 for those citizens they did not receive them. Likewise, he highlighted the use of technology through the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI), as a powerful tool to streamline processes with transparency and visibility of all components of the operation.
The 2020 Income Tax Return included the American Opportunity Credit for postsecondary students, retroactive from 2018 to 2020, with reimbursements of up to $1,000 between tuition and book expenses and the Credit for Work with benefits starting at $300 up to $2,000. A special schedule (B3) was also included to claim the economic impact payments as refundable credits and a reduction of 3 percent discount in the contributions payable, which benefited approximately 80 percent of taxpayers.
The payments of the third federal stimulus of $1,400 have already impacted 1.8 million families, with disbursements that reach over $3.6 billion.
In the case of returns that did not pass the validations or protocols of the Federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) due to involuntary errors, that stimulus of $1,400 may be claimed in the 2021 Income Tax Return under a schedule that will be available, following the guidelines of the IRS and the U.S. Treasury
Taxpayers can follow-up on their returns through SURI, https://suri.hacienda.pr.gov.
