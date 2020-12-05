The transition committees of the municipal government of San Juan clashed this Friday over the handling that the outgoing administration of Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz made of Programa Vida (Life Program), which offers health services to HIV-positive patients.
The discussion originated when Dr. Luis V. Clas reported on the discovery of an inventory of expired drugs that was kept at the headquarters of the program and valued at $2 million.
Clas said he learned of the expired medications after a visit he made to Programa Vida last Thursday.
"There is no evidence of efficiency in the health services (offered by the municipality)," Clas fired about the finding to the deputy Health director of San Juan, Dr. Lidy López.
In turn, López responded with a direct question to Clas. "Which place did you visit?," he asked.
"Programa Vida," Clas replied, and immediately stated that "there is no evidence of administrative efficiency."
Asked if he knew about those drugs, López said that he learned of the existence of the drugs on Thursday night and that he ordered an inventory to be made in order to proceed to seize them.
López explained that for the disposal of expired medicines, the municipality hires companies that do it free of charge, but that hospitals and Diagnosis and Treatment Centers (CDT) had to register on an internet site to receive the service. For some reason that López did not specify, Programa Vida was left out.
"What this shows is that there is no follow-up to the administrative health services (of the capital)," Clas lambasted.
Meanwhile, the president of the incoming transition committee, the former comptroller of Puerto Rico, Manuel Díaz Saldaña, described the situation as alarming.
"That is a scandal… there is approximately $ 2 million (in drugs) expired. That is a scandalous amount. In addition, it means that they are buying medicines that are not being used," Díaz Saldaña stated.
He underscored that it is necessary that the purchasing processes be verified to determine if the adequate number of drugs is being purchased to meet the needs of patients.
“There is definitely a lack of supervision, to say the least. If there are other considerations, I am not going to rule them out at this time," Díaz Saldaña said.
Another inconsistency between the information presented by the outgoing transition committee and the information that municipal employees supposedly present to the incoming committee is in the number of patients treated in Programa Vida.
"You have to improve the controls, the analysis of purchases, the minimum and maximum quantities of inventory that you must have and, I would say... you have to do more inspection and auditing work in all this," Díaz Saldaña stated.
In response to the accusations by Clas and Díaz Saldaña, the capital's deputy director of Health emphasized that the lack of availability of expired medications "in no way affected the quality of medical services offered to patients in Programa Vida."
