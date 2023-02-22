Plaza Loíza, an island’s leading grocery chain, is taking a major step towards a more sustainable future and becoming the first supermarket in the Island to adopt Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions to reduce energy costs, hedge against future electricity rate increase, and cut carbon footprint--all with no capital investment required. The supermarket has entered an EaaS agreement with Delta Energy Partners (DEP) and ESCOPR, a local leading energy efficiency engineering firm.
The first EaaS agreement will provide up to 60% of the solar energy power needed at the Plaza Loíza's Supermarket property in Carolina, making it the first of eight stores to generate carbon-free energy from its rooftops and carports. The project, including energy audits, installation, as well as ongoing maintenance over a 25-year period, requires no capital investment from Plaza Loíza, which pays for the solar power at a significantly lower rate than what LUMA currently charges.
Dr. Ferdysac Márquez, President of Plaza Loíza, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to work with DEP and ESCOPR to bring solar power to our properties and stores, starting at the Metropolis shopping center in Carolina. This project, using the EaaS model, will significantly reduce our carbon footprint, helping us achieve our goal to be more friendly to our environment and decrease our energy cost, at a time when Puerto Rico's power rate is already high and continues to increase".
Bill Butler, President of DEP, commented, "We are pleased to partner with a visionary and sustainability-focused organization like Plaza Loíza. This deal will enhance their energy independence, reducing energy costs and carbon footprint, while also hedging against future increases in electricity rates".
Jorge Hernandez, President of ESCOPR, added, "ESCOPR has been helping Puerto Rico's government and businesses achieve ever-higher energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions for 20 years, and Plaza Loíza is a prime example of maximizing clean energy technology's potential. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Plaza Loíza as they blaze the sustainability trail in the grocery industry and move closer to “Net Zero" energy.
This historic agreement sets a new standard in the journey towards a cleaner, greener future for Puerto Rico and the grocery industry. With no-cost-down EaaS offerings, DEP and ESCOPR are paving the way for more grocery stores and food retailers, which usually consume large amount of energy and occupy large open spaces that are ideal for onsite solar systems, to improve their bottom line while reducing their environmental impact.
According to a recent report by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, electricity prices have increased by over 12% in the past year, with no signs of slowing down. Although the government has various initiatives to tackle these issues, is the private sector and individuals who must take action to implement energy conservation solutions.
The partnership between Plaza Loíza, Delta Energy and ESCOPR is just one of many examples of collaboration in the island aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing energy costs.
