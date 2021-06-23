Orlando. Phoenix.
Hawaii. Other Caribbean islands.
These are among Puerto Rico’s competitors for organizations and businesses across the globe seeking to hold their most important events. And my job is to help ensure that Puerto Rico wins in this beauty contest for travel.
The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) segment of the tourist industry represents over half a billion dollars in economic impact to Puerto Rico annually, and there is room for further growth. Since unique local restaurants, attractions and venues create the memorable experiences that can make a MICE activity amazing for an organization, Puerto Rico is uniquely positioned to excel.
For Discover Puerto Rico, I lead a team focused on “wowing” event planners who choose where a group’s gathering will take place. Our job is to engrave Puerto Rico in their hearts – and when we get them to visit on a familiarization trip to explore what the Island has to offer, they almost always choose us for their meeting or event.
Why? Because they see first-hand that no other destination, in the Caribbean or elsewhere, is like Puerto Rico. Our rich culture, heritage, natural wonders and amazing people differentiate us. And when meeting planners visit, we work hand-in-hand with local businesses and tourism directors to ensure they are immersed in everything that makes our Island special.
Since our inception, we have hosted 839 meeting planners and travel advisors for site inspections and familiarization trips. And when our Support Services team executes a site inspection, 70% of them select Puerto Rico – a remarkable conversion rate.
One favorite example of the work we do is the time we brought some decision-makers to Fajardo. They rode in chili boats to a beach and took a short walk through a majestic forest to arrive at a secluded hideaway. Waiting for them was a talented chef who prepared an amazing meal they enjoyed by candlelight, as the sun set.
It was magical. And it helped make their decision to choose Puerto Rico a no-brainer.
Another time, we invited planners to a private dinner at El Morro, an experience very few ever have at San Juan’s historic fort. During a glorious evening under the stars, they were treated to a private tour by representatives dressed as 18th century soldiers, followed by dinner at a gorgeous table graced by candles and flowers. Musicians serenaded them in several Puerto Ricans styles. All of that in one evening… how could they say no? (They didn’t!)
By integrating Puerto Rico’s culture into these experiences, event planners see how we’ll do the same when they bring their function to the Island. And when event planners couldn’t come during the pandemic, we went to them by sending them packets of Puerto Rican coffee, so they could enjoy the flavor of our Island while stuck at home.
One common theme in these examples is one of Puerto Rico’s finest assets: food. When someone brings up Puerto RIcan food, my eyes glow. From rum to roasted pig to mofongo, our gastronomy is more amazing than at other destinations.
I’ve worked in hospitality throughout my career and few destinations have the attractions Puerto Rico can offer. That’s because three words define our Island: culture, culture and culture!
My colleagues and I at Discover Puerto Rico love our jobs, and 79% of us are natives. We believe in our hearts that our efforts to bolster tourism give us a unique purpose. Puerto Rico has suffered quite a lot in recent years, and growing tourism through corporate outings bolsters our economy.
With the help of our incredible chefs, musicians, rummeliers and tour guides, we’ll keep wowing event planners. And they’ll keep making Puerto Rico their destination of choice.
