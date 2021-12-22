There are many online sources for Social Security information, but you need to make sure you are getting the right information. By using www.socialsecurity.gov or www.ssa.gov you know that what you are reading and watching is approved by Social Security experts and specifically created for you. Here are three resources where you can find valuable information about your Social Security benefits.
Our blog
Stay informed about our latest news, retirement planning tips, and other helpful information. Our blog at blog.ssa.gov features messages direct from the Commissioner, as well as information from expert contributors. From there, you can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, where you can watch our popular videos.
my Social Security
You are in control with many services available online through my Social Security. Creating a secure account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount will help you conduct Social Security business from home. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:
- Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.
- Check the status of your application for Social Security benefits.
- Review your work history.
- If you already receive benefits, you can also:
- Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.
- Set up or change your direct deposit.
- Change your address.
- Request a replacement Medicare card.
- Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).
You may also be able to request a replacement social security card online with a my Social Security account.
At this time, this service is only available for individuals having a valid and unexpired driver’s license or government identification card issued by Washington DC or 45 participant states. Social Security plans to expand this service to persons whose these documents were issued by Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and five states.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? How do you apply for Social Security retirement benefits? What is your full retirement age? Discover the answers to your Social Security related questions at our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.
Be sure to tell friends and family about all the business they can do with us from the comfort of their home at www.ssa.gov.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Security offices could not receive visitors except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov.
You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/ .
