In the past I have written about the 2018 Tax Reform and the botched legislative process that has led to an alphabet soup of techniacal amendments, and 2020 has started with yet another chapter of what seems like “abuelita’s telenovela”.
I have practiced tax administration and public accounting during all of my professional career and have never witnessed so much drama surrounding tax legislation. Act 257 of 2018, the 2018 Tax Reform, established that in order to claim certain deductions, a taxpayer who makes payments for advertising, insurance premiums, telecommunications and internet service, among a long list of other payments, had to prepare an information statement (the 480 forms) to report such payments and claim his right to deduct them.
Act 60 of 2019 was within the first round of changes and technical amendments which eliminated the need for the taxpayer to prepare an information statement in order to claim a deduction. Rather, the responsibility to prepare an information statement falls on the recipient of the payment. Therefore, Johnny Taxpayer, who paid his internet service, was no longer required to prepare an information statement to the internet service company if he wanted to claim a business deduction, but rather, the internet service company was responsible for preparing an information statement detailing all the payments they received from Johnny Taxpayer.
As a result of claims for undue burden from insurance companies, cable companies and other businesses, the government drafted a second technical amendment bill, HB 2172, which was approved by the legislature and included, among other changes, a two year deferral on the preparation of information statements, but shifted back to Johnny Taxpayer the task of preparing these information statements during this two year period. Easy enough, right? I am still unsure of what a two year deferral was supposed to accomplish, except for the fact that politicians cannot make up their mind of what they want to do when the whole purpose is to please everyone who will either fund a campaign or cast a vote. What was not seen by everyone was the poison pill included in HB 2172 which would allow any accountant who does not have a CPA license to “certify” an attest function, which only a CPA can do, as well as increase the threshold for audited financial statements to $10M from the current $3M threshold. This was a showstopper for the fiscal agency responsible for making sure revenues flow into the government's coffers.
This very important detail, likely discussed behind closed quarters without all the relevant parties, was not clearly explained to the public but instead was politicized in a media tour featuring television personalities unqualified to understand the technical arguments. This was a train crash in the making. The governor of Puerto Rico vetoed the bill. In the meantime, the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury instructed taxpayers that while an amendment is considered, Johnny Taxpayer needs to issue information statements if he wants to claim an expense for the categories previously discussed. This action upset legislators and the House of Representatives sued the Secretary of the Treasury. The lawsuit claims that the secretary overstepped and is implementing a change that the legislature feels is its duty to approve. However, the legislature does not even recognize the possibility of the Puerto Rico Treasury Department essentially implementing what HB 2172 intended.
The unfortunate outcome of this circus is that our business community trust is eroded every time these things happen. Politicians need to stop and analyze the impact that their legislative revolutions have on businesses, large and small. Rather than the constant fighting, it would be a better use of taxpayer dollars to see a government that discusses corporate and business issues seriously, and takes action based on its social and economic impact, not on the impact of their campaign coffers.
