The Atlantic hurricane season—the one that impacts Puerto Rico—runs from June 1 to November 30. The peak, however, occurs from mid-September to mid-October, which has already started, folks.
The hurricanes permanently recorded in our memories all made landfall in September. Hugo on September 19, 1988; Hortensia on September 10, 1996; Georges on September 21, 1998; and Maria on September 20, 2017. There is a clear trend here.
Abraham Lincoln said: “If I only had one hour to chop down a tree, I would spend 45 minutes sharpening my axe.”
Applying Honest Abe’s wise logic to hurricane season, we should do everything possible to get ready before a disaster.
All it takes to get ready is a little creativity, logic and a few bucks. Being prepared makes our communities more resilient.
The most basic emergency management concept is planning. Emergency managers agree that the first 72 hours after a disaster are crucial—it takes that long for help from first responders to reach those in need. In the spirit of planning, below is a checklist of the steps we can all take to be prepared for those first 72 hours. It doesn’t involve sophisticated equipment, just a few things we can do by ourselves.
Inspect Your Home—Look around your home at doors, windows, potentially hazardous objects, and anything easily repairable. Address whatever you find and can fix immediately. Look for loose doors, exposed windows, and non-tempered glass windows or panels. Fix or secure everything you can.
Prepare Your Car—If you own a car, keep the tank full. Set a reminder on your phone. In an emergency, a full tank of gas will get you wherever you need to go. In addition, identify a safe spot where you can park your car.
Medication—If you or your family take medications, make sure you have a full week’s supply.
First Aid Kit—Most of us have first aid products but may not keep them all in the same place. Look through your home and store them all together. The Red Cross and others provide recommendations of specific items to have, such as bandages, topical antibiotics and ice packs.
Emergency Phone Numbers— Modern times have made us drift away from it, but use pen and paper and write down your most important contacts. If your phone dies, this could come in very handy. This list will also serve as a reminder of the folks you should keep in touch with during the emergency.
Cash at Hand—Electronic payment platforms, ATMs and banks can go out of service. Keep enough money on hand to pay for basics following the disaster.
Water—Keep enough drinking water to keep your family hydrated for 72 hours. In addition, keep containers full of tap water for basic household needs.
Food—Cook what you can and use perishables first. Make sure to keep non-perishable food as well.
Electronics Charging Routine—Make a list of all your electronics and keep them charged. Keep back-up and disposable batteries handy as well. However, the single most important electronic device is the flashlight. Keep it handy.
Tool Kit—Just like your first aid kit, make sure your tools are organized and accessible. An all-in-one tool kit, like many retailers carry, is a good idea to keep handy.
Stay Tuned—Identify and follow your preferred news sources. Make sure they’re reliable and frequently updated. In addition, pick up a basic battery-powered radio.
Stay Calm—You have done the important work of getting ready. Now, the most important part is to remain calm, during and after the storm.
