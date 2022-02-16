Epidemic and pandemic: the terms are differentiated by their scope—essentially by the numbers of people and areas impacted. In addition, medical and scientific debate goes into these definitions.
What does drug use have to do with a contagious disease like COVID? Everything. Mayo Clinic, the American Medical Association, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other prestigious medical bodies have recognized addiction as a disease. The high demand for illegal drugs is a symptom of the disease, so it follows that demand will remain at significant levels while the root cause of the problem is not addressed.
According to the World Health Organization, an epidemic occurs at the level of a region or even a community when a disease is spread, while a pandemic exists when a disease spreads throughout many areas, an entire country, or the world. COVID is a pandemic, and the opioid crisis—the spread of opioid addiction throughout the United States—is considered an epidemic.
While some detractors argue that addiction is not a disease, and there is space for debate regarding medical causes and approaches, for the purpose of emergency and disaster management, both the COVID pandemic and the opioid crisis are similarly problematic and require many of the same resources.
Drug addiction, drug trafficking, drug use and the necessary anti-drug enforcement all have one thing in common—they place an incredible burden on our society. Drug use in general fuels drug trafficking and requires the government’s involvement in enforcement, and addiction affects our homes and communities.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lost jobs and livelihoods and more restricted access to mental health resources, have unfortunately driven many to addiction. The pandemic has also changed drug trafficking as transnational criminal organizations have adapted faster than law enforcement, making it more cumbersome for our agencies to track and understand the movement of illegal substances throughout the country and into our communities. These changes have stretched all our emergency management resources thin.
The impact comes down to numbers—lives lost, lives affected, social and economic factors.
When cited for the wrong reasons, some of these metrics, especially economic ones, can seem to disconnect human suffering from the equation. However, they can help us frame the impact of this crisis and change policy.
The opioid epidemic killed 70,630 in 2019, and that number continues to increase year after year, reaching over 100,000 during the COVID pandemic. The scale of the opioid crisis places a burden on the American economy. In fact, in 2018, the President’s Council of Economic Advisors estimated that the cost of the crisis was $696 billion, when yearly deaths due to opioid overdoses was only a fraction of what they are now. That could represent as much as $5,500 a year per U.S. household, according to recent Census numbers.
These numbers simply paint one part of the picture of the impact that the opioid crisis has on the United States. These numbers vary, in large part because policy makers have not done enough. These numbers do not mean that the funds are sitting somewhere unspent, but they do point to faulty policy decisions and a lack of legitimate tracking of the efforts against the crisis.
The opioid crisis is an epidemic and COVID is a pandemic. They feed each other and overwhelm a healthcare system that has already fallen short in trying to reach all those it should.
In the meantime, all we have are numbers to make our point and hold our leaders accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.