On June 24, part of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida suddenly collapsed. In an instant, loved ones and homes were lost and gone. Even though we cannot say for certain what caused this tragedy to happen, we can only learn from it and take precautions to prevent this from happening anywhere else.
After the collapse, many people began referring to the Broward Miami-Dade County’s building codes as a source for information on the building’s construction and maintenance. More specifically, people paid attention to Section 8-11(f) of the codes, which is the 40-year building recertification.
This building recertification is basically a structural and electrical safety inspection in which owners of 40-year-or-older buildings in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties must have structural and electrical safety inspections by a Florida registered professional engineer or an architect who has the training and experience to do these inspections. The purpose of this safety inspection is to minimize building failures and keep people in and around the building, safe.
Maintaining the condition and strength of your building requires continuous monitoring and frequent maintenance. Check that openings are properly sealed, inspect window framing, vents and doors annually, for signs of wear or separation. Watch out for corrosion, and regularly inspect outdoor fixtures for signs of rust, corrosion, leaks, seepage and cracks. Clean immediately and replace corroded elements, if necessary.
The best way to maintain any structure is to understand its vulnerability and implement the solution that best targets it. Periodic maintenance is extremely important for the overall health of any structure, and knowing what makes the foundation, walls and roof of the building strong can help create an overall upgrade approach, while addressing multiple hazards at once.
A key part in building responsibly and resiliently is to follow the latest building codes. Always consult a licensed architect or engineer to ensure your property complies with the latest building codes in order to protect the lives of the people you love and potentially mitigate property damage caused by natural and man-made disasters.
Building codes serve as a baseline in the creation of structures that can withstand extreme circumstances such as seismic activity, hurricane winds, impact from flying objects, rains and floods, to minimize physical damage and save lives. The more you enforce the building codes, the safer your structure will be.
Resilient building, with frequent structure monitoring and periodic maintenance, allows us to create structures that can help us be better prepared for man-made and natural disasters.
When the Surfside building collapsed, we were all left in shock. It was hard to process what just happened and why. Like many others, our family and friends lost loved ones during this tragic incident. We cannot let something like this happen again anywhere, and we will do our part to make sure that it does not. Our hearts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time. We will never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.