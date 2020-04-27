An unsung hero is someone who has achieved great things, like any other hero, but without having songs or stories being told in their name. Throughout history, they have always been present, in every war, in every breakthrough and yes, in every emergency.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised that one of the main ways of avoiding COVID-19 contagion is by “social distancing”. For this reason, many jurisdictions, including Puerto Rico, have mandated lockdowns at home to minimize the contact and reduce the risk of exposure and contagion. As you read this, most of you are probably at home and have been for the past couple of weeks. However, some of our neighbors, family and friends don’t have the luxury of staying in due to the nature of their jobs.
The COVID-19 pandemic that finally knocked on our door has made evident that first responders go beyond doctors and nurses. There are police officers, port security officers, supermarket and food chain personnel, among others. However, the team that goes from house to house, to hospitals, restaurants and other locations collecting all the waste that has increased even more during the quarantine, has yet to be given its credit. There is still a very important “unsung hero” amongst our ranks, and it’s about time we recognize their crucial role; I’m talking about our sanitation workers.
Sanitation workers have been first responders in every recent emergency. Only a day after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, sanitation workers had already reported to their workplaces and inspected landfill damages that needed immediate attention. The next day, I remember seeing green and yellow garbage trucks already on the road. The same thing happened with the recent earthquakes that severely impacted our island and, during this pandemic, even with a 15 percent increase in residential waste, the hard work of sanitation workers has been as efficient as ever.
Their work is extremely essential to avoid infection outbreaks and diseases that would make the present situation even worse or create a subsequent one. There are reports that show that in 1918, when the world was fighting the Spanish Flu, major cities in the U.S. went through a solid waste crisis that in some cases had people walking over piles of garbage. Without sanitation workers to pick up residential and medical waste, extreme measures had to be taken, such as covering piles of garbage on the side of the road with dirt, to mitigate the health issues brought forth by a lack of waste management.
Within this chain of responders, there are people that nobody applauds or mentions because we really don’t meet them, and thus, they end up being taken for granted. However, the work these men and women do, be it on the streets, in their trucks, transfer stations or landfills, is as important as the work of the many other professionals who are facing an invisible enemy every day in order to protect us from further harm. Although it is important that we take measures when disposing of waste, employers should also enact plans to keep these workers active, healthy and doing their job.
I believe that knowing the past prepares you for the future, so it’s time to sing a song to these heroes that are very much a part of our frontlines.
