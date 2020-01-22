The heartbreaking images of children of all ages, elders and entire families sleeping outdoors after losing their homes, or surrendering to the fear of the continuous seismic activity, should keep us awake at night. The disturbing notion of a collapsed school has made our hearts stop. Most of us are in disbelief of the situation that has shattered, in the most literal way, the beginning of 2020. With thousands becoming instantly homeless and unemployed, a sudden and overwhelming sadness invades our hearts, and the only way to cope is through acts of kindness and solidarity, but we also need action to move forward.
While the government struggles with the nightmare, the private sector and community volunteers have flocked to the south with supplies, care and even entertainment to lessen the pain. Once again, we show the world our resilience and our strength, because helping the less fortunate has become the rule, not the exception.
Nonetheless, amid the continuous seismic activity, we must pause to reflect on how we can minimize the tragedy of a natural phenomenon we cannot predict or control. Considering the lives that have been lost, the social impact and the loss of infrastructure that already surpasses $150 million, it has become vital to appropriately implement the Puerto Rico construction code.
In 2018, after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the Economic Development and Planning Commission of the House of Representatives sought to revise resolution 756 of the Puerto Rico Construction Code. With the support of FEMA, the Puerto Rico Office of Permit Management, other public agencies and members of the Puerto Rico College of Engineers and Surveyors, the College of Architects and Landscape Architects, the General Association of Contractors and the P.R. Builders Association, a new code was developed. The government of Puerto Rico received $110 million from FEMA’s Risk Mitigation Grant Program to improve the implementation of the code. This grant allowed the Puerto Rico Planning Board and the Office of Permit Management to increase its staff from 11 code compliance officers to more than 200.
Among its many proposals, the new code recommended the design of new infrastructure and the mitigation of the existing one, to make construction more resistant to hurricanes and earthquakes.
Nonetheless, when approved, no one imagined it would be as relevant as it is today.
The approvals to the code made in 2018 were the first significant ones since 2011, and they were meant to ensure a safer construction in all 78 municipalities. Nonetheless, compliance is key and all structures today should have been constructed according to the corresponding approved code. Were they?
What did the present code establish regarding earthquakes?
During the public hearings that led to the new Construction Code, the Office of Permits Management (OGP, for its acronym in Spanish) said Puerto Rico already had more restrictive design parameters than other jurisdictions, since the 2011 code had incorporated amendments based on a study of Puerto Rico’s seismic history, with risk assessed per municipality. However, we must take into consideration that the last great earthquake on the island was in 1918, more than a century ago. This requires a change in the responsibilities of designers, contractors, government and owners.
Among the recommendations under the Hazard Mitigation Assessment Team Report made by FEMA, was the creation of micro wind zone maps that consider the topography of Puerto Rico, which changes through the island, in case of hurricanes. Furthermore, one of the great concerns discussed during those hearings were the conditions of constructions, hence the suggestion of rigorous building maintenance protocol and the continual revision of the construction code.
The seismic activity lived during the past week brings us to a new crossroads of questioning if we have been rigorous enough in implementing construction codes, if we have provided adequate maintenance to public and private buildings, if compliance with our building codes is accessible or cumbersome to our residents and if we should adjust the recent code to this new reality.
Living in an island with yearly hectic hurricane seasons, and now of active seismic activity, requires a new mindset.
It’s a time of solidarity, but we must also roll-up our sleeves, get to work and prove our resiliency and true human nature, a hard road is still ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.