Resilient placemaking is an essential design and planning tool to build smarter, resilient city infrastructure, and enhance disaster preparedness and crisis management.
As Puerto Rico finally begins the true phase of reconstruction, it is important to do so with a resilient placemaking-design focus.
Placemaking is a people-centric approach to the planning, design and management of public spaces to create areas that promote health, well-being and happiness. It capitalizes local assets and resources to strengthen communities and improve the resilience of cities. Placemaking focuses on the needs of the people who live, work and play in an area, using the public spaces in a development or neighborhood to encourage greater social interaction, foster healthier relationships and improve the economic viability of the community.
Public spaces can bring different people, activities and events together where everyone can see them, interact with them, and play a part in their community’s story. Placemaking bridges the gap between person and public space, transforming disconnected neighbors into booming human and civic networks and disorganized neighborhoods into resilient, thriving cities.
Community spaces can also establish and maintain support networks between residents and those from other communities, as well as service providers, city officials, churches and volunteers, thus elevating the resilience of the city. Among these places are community centers, dining rooms, parks and playgrounds, gardens, game courts and meeting rooms.
Spaces that support social gatherings and facilitate the exchange of information among residents are fertile ground for growing meaningful relationships and building community resilience. During a disaster or emergency, your community resilience space can serve as a neighborhood hub where members of your surrounding communities can receive critical information, potable water, food and medical services.
We cannot create resilient cities without building resilient communities, and we cannot build resilient communities without employing good placemaking techniques to create spaces where communities can grow and prosper. Applying these design principles to any new development allows residents to cope with challenges like the persistence of economic struggle, the dangerous inconsistencies of a changing climate, the impacts of urban violence and the menace of dysfunctional governance. It can also serve as a platform for the development of positive social systems, employment opportunities, education, security, transportation and access to vital resources that enrich residents’ lives and improve city resiliency.
The key to a true resilient placemaking plan is its community. When you include people in the process of creating their own public spaces, you help establish and foster person-place relationships that produce resilient cities capable of adapting to change and recover from natural and man-made disasters. People who feel like they “belong” and that they have a say in how their city is shaped are more likely to put the time and effort involved in protecting it from disaster and helping each other during the aftermath.
At the core of every resilient city is a connection between people and space. Without this bond, people do not feel compelled to invest in the place where they live or work. By using placemaking principles to create quality public places, architects, developers and urban planners can influence the way people connect, live and thrive.
