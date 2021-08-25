The State Science and Technology Institute (SSTI) released its “Useful Stats” on June 17, 2021, which presented an analysis of U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) data for utility and plant patents granted in the U.S. by state/territory from 2016 to 2020. These types of patents are usually associated with inventions of new products and services.
Patent activity is considered an indicator of the health of innovation ecosystems and can originate from inventors across academia, industry and the public sector. Trends over time provide an understanding about sector strengths and gaps, and assist program and policy makers in developing initiatives to support their local innovation ecosystem.
The analysis of the five-year average annual growth rate in patents granted (2016 to 2020) showed the greatest average rate of change was the District of Columbia (19.1 percent), followed by Puerto Rico (15.2 percent), Arkansas (15.2 percent), Alaska (9.2 percent), and Connecticut (8.9 percent). While Puerto Rico’s increase was ranked second, the actual numbers have been low, which reveals the gap between R&D and patent activities.
The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust’s (PRSTRT) Technology Transfer Office (TTO) was established in 2016 to address the “patent gap” by partnering with Puerto Rico’s universities and their scientists and researchers to identify important discoveries supported by research funding. In fiscal year 2019, those universities performed $121 million in total research and development (R&D), with $79.9 million in federally funded R&D, about 86 percent of the total in Puerto Rico.
As I have stated before, we are grateful to be able to support our university partners and make a positive impact on the innovation ecosystem.
The TTO supports the evaluation of important research discoveries, protection of intellectual property, marketing globally to the private sector, and then transfers the technology through licensing and other agreements to the private sector. TTO university partners include the University of Puerto Rico System, Ana G. Méndez University System, Ponce Health Sciences University/Ponce Medical School Foundation, Universidad Central del Caribe, and San Juan Bautista School of Medicine.
Since 2016, the TTO has received 101 invention disclosures, filed 19 U.S. patent applications and 16 foreign patent applications using highly qualified patent firms with scientific expertise in the field of the invention. Each patent application then proceeds through stages of prosecution and examination, which may take from 12 to 36 months or more and, if successful, a patent will be granted. From 2016 to 2020, there were at least 46 U.S. patents granted to universities in Puerto Rico.
