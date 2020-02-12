Government systems rely on a separation of powers which avoids power resting on a single person or institution. The system establishes the duty of the legislative assembly to disseminate and guarantees transparent public management with a constant and responsible oversight. The naturally-occurring clash of powers has reached the courts, where legislative responsibility has been strengthened.
A legislative body cannot do its work wisely or effectively in the absence of information regarding the situations which legislation is intended to affect or change. When the legislative body does not possess the required information –which occurs frequently– there must be a recourse to obtain it. —McGrain v. Daugherty.
The Supreme Court of Puerto Rico has recognized and accepted that the power of the legislative branch to investigate is “a sequel and an indispensable part of the power to legislate,” as per Peña Clos v. Cartagena Ortiz.
Due to political fragility, a lack of electoral autonomy, the weak character and lack of interest in Puerto Rico’s governmental matters, there is an imbalance of power. The most prudent action would have been for the legislature to oversee the executive branch from day one, but this has never been the case. This becomes especially necessary when the governor belongs to the same party that dominates the legislature, with the exception of those times when there are problems within the same party or when there is an internal battle for power.
In recent days, we have witnessed this during the public hearings regarding the mismanagement of supplies in the south after the earthquakes. Three years after Maria, a government that has been involved in scandal after scandal, has not been investigated by a complicit legislature. Now, four months before the primaries and nine months ahead of the general elections, they decide to initiate an investigation. Why?
The first formal investigation performed on this administration is a living example that doing the right thing clashes with the political interests of the majority. The legislature, in its role as investigator, must take immediate action in the face of continuing incidents of misuse of federal aid during emergencies. However, one must wonder if this initiative proposed by members of the majority is because they really feel the pain of the people; or if it is an act to take advantage of the circumstances for a political vendetta against a candidate who they do not endorse.
To avoid misunderstandings, legislative supervision and oversight must be permanent, constant and firm, regardless of which party the executive leader belongs to. For these purposes, we proposed, as part of our platform, the establishment of a permanent calendar of discussion sessions with the primary agencies within the executive branch. In addition, we proposed the establishment of permanent commissions to monitor specific aspects such as corroborating compliance with public policy.
I am convinced that guaranteeing transparency, accountability and compliance with public policy is not an unwise act, it is the right thing to do. Because of it, I will always choose to be PRUDENT.
