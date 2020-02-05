“I don’t get involved in politics; I work in the private sector,” this is a phrase I have heard over and over through the years from friends and colleagues. In theory, this way of thinking makes perfect sense, and even seems ethical. But, in reality, it is just another excuse we workers use to shield ourselves from the responsibility of taking action to improve our society.
As we analyze the 2020 elections, we see a lot of familiar faces running for office. It’s not hard to wonder how individuals who have failed our country over and over again can still be viable candidates. However, the answer is simple: we, the working class, decided that we don’t get involved in politics, far beyond voting. What we fail to understand is that not getting involved is, in fact, a political action, and voting every four years is not enough.
Now we have two choices, we can continue doing nothing and embrace four more years of utter mismanagement; or we can admit we made a mistake and start getting involved in order to make a difference in the primaries.
As a group, we did not get involved early in the political process. Therefore, we definitely don’t have the best pool of candidates available for primaries. Nonetheless, that doesn’t excuse us from doing our homework and taking action.
Some candidates have worked for decades as public officials and have impeccable track records as leaders and administrators. Others have had mixed results, being highly efficient in certain positions and disastrous in others. Then we have those who are universally despised but hold enough power within subgroups of their party to win every election.
It is our job as responsible citizens to make sure the selfish, inefficient and possibly corrupt politicians don’t make it out of primaries. We need to clean the pool as much as possible so that come November, the best possible government officials get elected.
Not getting involved in politics is not an option this time around. We can’t keep waiting for the perfect candidate; we have to insert ourselves in the game and help forge him. Obviously, not everyone has the time to insert themselves full-time in a campaign, but identifying good candidates, registering to receive their platform updates and donating $5, $20, or $100 does make a difference.
If every Puerto Rican on the island decided to get involved and donated just $1 to the best available candidate, we would raise close to $3.3 million, which is 20 times the amount of money the candidate that has raised the most currently has available.
This election doesn’t have to be decided by questionable donations and the establishment. The summer of 2019 proved if we, the people, take a stand, we can change things. Let’s do it permanently this time around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.