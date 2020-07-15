Due to COVID-19, the world is going through a period of uncertainty that has had an unprecedented effect, not only on public health systems but also the economy. In this sense, the pandemic has caused companies to rethink their processes and work models to protect their employees.
In this context, the Human Resources area faces several challenges to maintain the health, well-being and professional development of its collaborators.
On the one hand, the implementation of remote work for long periods, and a greater number of employees away from the office, is an effective measure to prevent the spread of the virus due to social isolation. On the other hand, many companies are designing [and carrying out] plans to return to the office as allowed by the Governor’s current Executive Order.
But how do we maintain productivity within a totally different routine and amid so much uncertainty? How can we use technology to our advantage in personnel management without the most important factor, which is the human side? And how do we keep in touch and take care of others, even when we are away?
Taking this scenario into account, companies must implement various actions to maintain closeness with their employees, even from a distance: video calls to look each other in the eyes, meetings to find out how the person is doing and to be able to share their states of mind with each other, and even virtual birthday celebrations and other specific events for your collaborators.
Practices like these bring us closer together, and we can feel how essential the Human Resources area is, not only to provide the technological structure so that people can continue to carry out quality work, but also to give psychological and motivational assistance through empathy and the constant care of our teams and their families.
We are all facing an unprecedented situation. In times of uncertainty, risks meet the challenge of keeping employees at plants and distribution centers protected, motivated and safe. Employee health is the number one priority, and HR professionals have a strategic role in supporting leaders with the help of their teams, so that they can guarantee the operation of their businesses.
It is also important to maintain constant communication with employees to protect their health and help prevent the spread of the virus. Finally, we can offer the necessary support for collaborators and their families, as well as guidance on how to proceed in the case of an infection. Our collaborators are the heroes and to thank them, we should send messages of appreciation for all the effort, dedication and commitment that they are making during this challenging time.
Throughout my career I was able to see how open and transparent communication with employees is a very important value. This closeness is essential, as we can help them face this challenging time and reduce their worries and concerns. Another important point is to understand that each collaborator is unique and has different needs; in short, the main resource of a company is the people who work there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.