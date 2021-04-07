Thousands of people get monthly Social Security benefits in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some need help managing their money. When we receive information that indicates you need help, we will assign a representative payee to manage your benefits for you. We try to select someone who knows you and wants to help you.
A representative payee receives your monthly benefit payment on your behalf and must use the money to pay for your current needs, including: Housing and utilities; Food; Medical and dental expenses; Personal care items; Clothing; and Rehabilitation expenses (if you are disabled).
If you need help managing your benefits, tell a Social Security representative that there is someone you want to be your representative payee. They should be someone you trust and see often, and who clearly understands your needs. Social service agencies, nursing homes and other organizations are also qualified to be your representative payee. Ask them to contact us.
You can write to us within 60 days of being assigned a representative payee if you do not agree that you need one or if you want a different representative payee.
We also offer an option, called Advance Designation, which allows you to choose a representative payee in advance. In the event you can no longer make your own financial decisions, you and your family will have peace of mind knowing you already chose someone you trust to manage your benefits.
You can submit your advance designation request when you apply for benefits or after you are already receiving benefits. You may do so through your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount, by telephone or in person.
You can find more information at http://www.ssa.gov/payee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited, critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov.
You can also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/.
