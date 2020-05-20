As Puerto Rico moves toward reopening the economy, the Government should do whatever it can to avoid or reduce the causes and effects of a second wave of infections by developing smart prevention capabilities. This means being able to keep enough numbers of infected people tightly in isolation to prevent or minimize new outbreaks that would overwhelm the health system.
Therefore, it is critical for the Commonwealth to strengthen its public health infrastructure, particularly as it relates to research/epidemiology, statistics and emergency preparedness/response. Public health information is the essential ingredient of all of its work and the key to effective public-health decision making.
The White House recently unveiled Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts to help state and local officials when reopening their economies. At the moment, the Commonwealth lacks the data infrastructure to meet most of those conditions. The current Health Secretary has acknowledged many times that the Island’s COVID-19 related data is not entirely accurate. As a result of all these shortcomings, vital information about the scope of the outbreak has been delayed, hindering decision making.
Surveillance systems are the backbone of the public health response during emergencies, as they provide national and international public health authorities with information that they need to plan and manage efforts to control these diseases. In Puerto Rico, disease surveillance is constrained by poor coordination of surveillance activities at the Health Department. Many surveillance systems run as independent instruments, focused on internal data processes instead of being part of a comprehensive public health overview. This prevents the Department from quickly developing disease control and prevention strategies, which are critical in response to pandemics like COVID-19.
Surveillance in Puerto Rico is further constrained by uncertain linkages between data collection, analysis and response. Some of the routine reporting systems at the Department are obsolete. They often do not provide data that can be used to make long-term disease-control management decisions, even though they were designed with this purpose. There are also issues with information governance, with units within the Department using different standards, formats and conventions for collecting and recording data.
Multiple reporting systems, unclear lines of authority in the event of an outbreak, poor integration of laboratories into public health systems, and non-participation among private health care providers have combined to hamper surveillance efforts in Puerto Rico further. While these problems exist in other places, they are particularly severe in Puerto Rico. Over the last four years, Puerto Rico has faced four public health emergencies; the lack of public health data is one of the causes of poor emergency management. This was made evident during the recent pandemic, where the Commonwealth was unable to produce information that was timely or reliable enough to be useful.
In sum, disease surveillance systems are hindered by fragmented and disorganized management information systems, lack of coordination and inadequate governance over data and statistics at the Department. Consequently, the Commonwealth should transform and modernize the Island’s surveillance systems, demonstrate rapid improvements and inspire trust with surveillance partners in the field and the general public.
A few weeks ago, the Oversight Board sent a letter to the Governor encouraging the Commonwealth to be thoughtful and strategic with the $2.2 billion received from Congress to finance unbudgeted expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the areas suggested by the Oversight Board was around surveillance systems. Last week, the Governor announced a strategic plan for the use of these funds, which included $150 million for more tests and contact tracing technology.
Although this decision is encouraging, we should still urge the Commonwealth to invest some of these funds to modernize the entire surveillance infrastructure at the Health Department. Failing to do so risks accidentally perpetuating the very data silos that are causing so many issues during this pandemic. As we work toward a good recovery, we should put in place the foundation to ensure we are stronger, faster and more adaptable for the next pandemic.
