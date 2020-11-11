On Nov. 3, 2020, Puerto Ricans went to the polls to not only elect a new colonial government, but also to participate in the most recent status plebiscite, this one asking voters whether they wanted Puerto Rico to become a U.S. state. The statehood party has been certified to have won the governorship and the Statehood Yes/No plebiscite.
While the statehooders celebrate, astute observers in Puerto Rico and the United States are seeing the beginnings of an unprecedented electoral and political revolution not seen in Puerto Rico in decades.
From the results that we have now, these are the conclusions we can arrive at:
1. The statehood party candidate, Pedro Pierluisi, seems to have won the governorship with nearly 33% of the vote, meaning that he has roughly 67% of the country’s voters already against him and his statehood proposal. With voter participation at 53%, which is a historic low, Pierluisi only commands 33% of voters within that 53%. Not much of a mandate to rule. As citizens bring forth evidence of voter fraud, this scenario may change and be taken to the courts.
2. The final results of the Statehood Yes/No plebiscite show 52% for YES and 48% for NO (including the blank protest ballots). The United States would NEVER accept a state into the union where roughly half of those who voted are against statehood. Also, over 37,000 voters turned in blank protest ballots because they know that the plebiscite was being used by the statehood party to attract voters, not to actually resolve the colonial dilemma.
3. In the 2017 plebiscite, statehooders claim to have won 97% for support of statehood, yet after these 2020 results, one sees that they have actually decreased to about 50% (a 48.4% overall decrease) of those that voted and only 26% of all registered voters. Thus, of all registered voters in Puerto Rico (2,355,894), only about 26% (623,053) came out to support statehood. Again, there is no mandate for statehood in Puerto Rico.
4. Those who voted for statehood were not informed about the political, economic and cultural consequences of statehood with pro-statehood ads falsely claiming that with statehood: Puerto Ricans would receive more federal funds from American taxpayers, Puerto Rico’s Olympic team would be protected, Spanish would continue to be the official language, and that Puerto Rico’s culture would be protected. While these fantastical claims about statehood have all been denounced by scholars and even the U.S. government, pro-statehood voters continue to accept these fantasies and believe that with statehood, they would receive additional payments from the federal government. Remember, in Puerto Rico, statehood is about dependency, fear and poverty, not about development, hope or self-sufficiency.
5. This election has ended bipartisan control of Puerto Rico’s Legislature, with the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), Citizens Victory Movement (MVC) and Proyecto Dignidad (PD) picking up various seats in the House and Senate. Also, the combined support of the PIP and the MVC, whose gubernatorial candidates are both supporters of independence, earned 28% of the vote compared with Pierluisi’s 33%. Both the PIP and the MVC will have leverage in Puerto Rico’s Legislature to stop not only Pierluisi’s policies, but any moves for statehood. The PIP also grew in support, from 2% to almost 14% (169,516), a tendency that is being observed across Puerto Rico and American political circles.
6. Pro-sovereignty sentiment (independence and free association) is growing in Puerto Rico with pro-sovereignty candidates (PPD, PIP MVC, and Eliezer Molina) earning a combined support of some 60% in this election. In the Senate, the newly elected senators with the most votes were women from the progressive PIP (María de Lourdes Santiago) and the conservative Proyecto Dignidad (Joanne Rodríguez Veve), both of whom are independence advocates. Sovereignty, which used to be persecuted and criminalized, is now becoming mainstream in Puerto Rican politics and society.
Seeing these results and understanding these conclusions, any smart observer can see that there is no mandate nor overwhelming support for statehood in Puerto Rico. The moment has come for the United States to assume its responsibility regarding decolonization and self-determination.
All in all, the plebiscite was successful in its ultimate task: win the general election for the statehood party and maintain the statehood fantasy alive so that they can keep winning elections on the backs of Puerto Rico’s most desperate and poor voters. As the statehooders celebrate this small pyrrhic victory, they have unintentionally awoken the sleeping giant that is the proud and determined Puerto Rican nation and unleashed an electoral revolution that is already gearing up for the 2024 elections.
- Javier A. Hernández is the author of “PREXIT: Forging Puerto Rico’s Path to Sovereignty” and Julio Ortiz Luquis is a policy analyst and professor of global politics.
