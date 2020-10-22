The tourism industry in Puerto Rico faces both an extraordinary challenge and significant opportunity in the coming months. When travel restrictions are lifted and the colder weather settles into our key markets, consumers will begin to search for the perfect tropical getaway. In fact, research confirms that many travelers eager to escape have already begun making winter travel plans.
As the official destination marketing organization (DMO) of the island, Discover Puerto Rico has always made the safety and security of our residents and visitors a top priority. All paid media was placed on hold early in the pandemic to support the government’s proactive stance toward controlling the number of coronavirus infections. What has never stopped is our commitment to providing clear and accurate information to travel professionals worldwide. One example of this commitment is the work we have done to continually engage and educate travel advisors throughout the pandemic.
It is well known that in times of crisis, many consumers will turn to travel advisors for expert advice, and we want those advisors to be thinking of Puerto Rico.
We are very proud of our partnership with the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). What began as a brainstorming session with the Puerto Rico Chapter has led to significant global recognition. Puerto Rico was named ASTA’s 2020 North American Destination of the Year and enjoyed a prominent position at the recent ASTA Global Live Virtual Summit.
The Puerto Rico team was the third most visited by participants at the summit and rated the No. 1 destination with 91 percent of the 2,100 advisors who attended expressing interest in learning more about our current protocols. Our team has also been delivering presentations to chapter meetings in the North East, West and South East of the U.S. to maintain and nurture this awareness within the ASTA membership.
We believe that travel advisors are true ambassadors and wonderful advocates for the island if given the right tools and information. Our Puerto Rico Travel Agent Expert program is an online educational course specifically designed to educate travel advisors on the experiences that await their clients in all regions of our island. Once the course is successfully completed, they become certified “experts” on selling the island and we stay in constant contact with educational and promotional opportunities.
With over 18,000 advisors currently enrolled and nearly 2,000 new experts graduated this year, we are building a small army of advocates who will be ready to book trips to Puerto Rico when we can safely encourage visitors to return. The real impact comes when local hotels, transportation companies, DMCs (destination management companies) and receptive operators work with us to deliver timely and relevant promotions and incentives to those advisors that matter most.
The “New Deals” page on discoverpuertorico.com currently features 61 local companies whose promotions are reaching thousands of buyers every day at no charge to those businesses.
We also believe that growing our influence worldwide is key to our future progress. We have recently produced webinars for agents in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Spain, in multiple languages, to thousands of advisors internationally. Ultimately, those destinations that make an effort to educate, inspire and reward professionals who support them in good times and bad, will recover much more quickly than those that do not.
This progress is only made possible by the partnership between local travel advisors and your DMO, Discover Puerto Rico. When we work together as one team, no one can hold Puerto Rico back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.