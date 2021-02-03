At Discover Puerto Rico, our mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. As the Island’s nonprofit destination marketing organization (DMO), we take great pride in our work.
During the past several years, Puerto Rico has faced many challenges such as hurricanes, bankruptcy, political unrest, earthquakes and – for a year now -- the COVID-19 pandemic. These disastrous events have had a negative effect on the Island’s economy, especially the Tourism industry. The people of Puerto Rico are resilient, however, and have battled back from these crises; indeed, we’re seeing high levels of pent-up demand from responsible travelers eager to return to our Caribbean oasis, in great numbers when COVID-19 is under control.
Unfortunately, though, Discover Puerto Rico has faced another foe – unwarranted and false accusations from select individuals whose goal is to dismantle our organization as a personal vendetta. However, we will continue to focus on our work and welcome collaborative conversation, as we are a nonpartisan organization set on operating transparently and as approved by Law 17.
As a native Puerto Rican and Discover Puerto Rico’s Chief Financial Officer, it is my duty and obligation to conduct our financial affairs legally, ethically and with one purpose: to encourage tourism by promoting our Island’s many natural wonders and attractions. And that’s exactly what we’re doing and have always done since the organization was created by legislation in 2017.
In all situations – in good times and bad – Discover Puerto Rico is extremely cautious in the use of public funds and mindful of our accountability to the people. That means being transparent in everything we do.
But when we talk about transparency, what do we mean? The dictionary defines transparency as “operating in such a way that it is easy for others to see what actions are performed… through openness, communication and accountability.”
Discover Puerto Rico is committed to transparency, in countless ways. Our doors are always open for dialogue to those interested in learning about our role, mission, goals and achievements. We have adhered to this since the organization’s inception, making our industry website accessible through registration and holding public, open forums, quarterly (and now monthly) industry updates to share the latest from our organization.
All of our processes, documents, events calendars, annual reports, contracts, audited financial statements, salary information, job openings and more are posted on the industry website for public knowledge. We strongly believe that by sharing relevant information, we help our important stakeholders understand our impact on Puerto Rico’s visitor economy and promote collaboration, reinforcing our commitment to accountability when managing public funds.
Current Budget of $25 Million
And, importantly, our impact has been significant, even during trying times. In our first full year of advertising (2019), we had a record economic impact of $2.3 billion, which is a return of investment of $98, for $1 spent by Discover Puerto Rico. Since our opening in July 2018, we’ve had a total of $586 million of positive publicity earned for the Island and a total of $95 million of economic impact at the meeting and convention sales (MICE). The current future sales pipeline is 79 percent greater than what we began with in 2018, despite the pandemic.
The hotel tax provides our annual budget of about $25 million; however, this revenue was severely impacted when tourism everywhere came to a halt due to the global pandemic. Given this, we applied for and received CARES Act funding (as did other U.S. destinations), and those additional funds have enabled us to continue our marketing efforts – which include inspiring future travel, encouraging responsible travel and health and safety guidelines. These funds are not used for salaries, administration or overhead operational costs.
The people of Puerto Rico are as resilient as ever, and we are committed to supporting our local partners at a time when they need it most. As we kick off 2021, we will continue to prioritize transparency and maintain an open line of communication with our stakeholders during this critical time for the Island as we prepare for a great tourism recovery.
To learn more about Discover Puerto Rico, and to view any of the information mentioned above, visit www.discoverpuertorico.com/industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.