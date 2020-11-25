The extensive damage and human suffering caused by natural and man-made disasters remind us of the importance of planning and design. The pandemic also has forced us to rethink the importance of human interaction and how we live in a community. Design plays an important role in how we rethink our future and transform our communities. There are several planning concepts that can help us transform communities through design.
Smart mobility concepts aim to solve the problems of commuting, traffic and transport development by increasing the safety of commuters, providing non-vehicle commuting paths, improving commute time, reducing pollution and reducing transport costs by making it more affordable. It also encourages more people to go out and walk or bike around their community since it keeps them protected from transit. By designing with smart mobility in mind, both transit passengers and pedestrians can move safely and efficiently around their community.
User-centered design starts with people and ends with the solutions that are tailored to their individual needs. Placemaking is a user-centric approach to the planning, design and management of public spaces. It aims to promote health, well-being and happiness. It capitalizes local assets, resources and potential to strengthen communities and improve the resilience of cities. It focuses on the needs of the people that live, work and play in a space, using the public spaces in a development or neighborhood to encourage greater social interaction, foster healthier relationships and improve the economic viability of the community.
The creation of urban landscapes, a key element in the development of a city, includes restoring and preserving urban parks, recreational areas, business parks, nature centers and other green areas. They are much more than pretty plants, charming parks and green roofs. They are the streets, sidewalks, alleys and parking lots that shape a city’s look, its functionality and culture.
Sustainable design minimizes our impact on the environment by applying innovative methods involving energy-saving technology, sustainable materials, recycling, repurposing and other elements that support long-term ecological balance. Sustainably designed spaces not only focus on saving energy and natural resources, but also on increasing the well-being of community members, adding to their comfort, enhancing their experience, boosting their productivity and improving the quality of their lives while reducing demand on the environment.
Resilient design can adapt to changing conditions and stand the test of time. That is why architects and developers must think long term when aiming to create resilient and sustainable buildings, communities and cities. Resilient spaces can withstand natural disaster, have strong community ties and are sustainable.
Design is a transformative tool that facilitates the betterment of individuals, businesses and communities. Each design element serves a specific function. Design can transform communities by developing public spaces, promoting smart mobility, resisting and rapidly recuperating from human, social and environmental risks. Design can minimize the negative impacts and vulnerability of badly planned communities. By careful planning, deep understanding of people’s behavior and implementation of these techniques, design can transform our living environments that can benefit us all.
